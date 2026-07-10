Restaurants

Fortune House coming soon to Preston Hollow Village

More soup dumplings are headed to North Dallas.
By Lisa PettyJuly 10, 2026
Fortune House exterior with sign
This makes for the third location of Fortune House.

Lisa Petty for Dallas Observer

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Exterior signage is up and DuWest Commercial Real Estate has confirmed that Fortune House will open on September 26 at Preston Hollow Village. Joining the original location on MacArthur Boulevard in Irving, as well as a three-year-old spot on Lower Greenville, North Dallas marks number three for the authentic Shanghainese eatery. 

Since launching in 2015, Fortune House has earned accolades, including a “Best Dumplings” nod from DMagazine, thanks to its signature soup dumplings (xiao long bao). Available in traditional pork, as well as blue crab and black truffle, Fortune’s artfully twisted take on the Shanghai classic has handmade dough and pork broth simmered for hours. They also have steamed whole sea bass, tea-smoked duck and a creative cocktail program.

As for Preston Hollow Village, this new addition is the latest to join a very interesting lineup of restaurants including cool indies (Chefika, Centrale Italia), buzzy chains (Chicken Guy), and reliable mainstays (Broken Egg, Thirsty Lion). There’s also oodles of parking … because North Dallas. 

Fortune House, 7825 Firefall Way, #100. Open at 11 a.m., serving lunch and dinner daily, starting September 26.

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Lisa Petty covers arts and culture for the Observer. Her career has spanned print, digital and broadcast journalism, as her fashion and lifestyle reporting has been featured by regional and national media outlets such as The Dallas Morning News, NBC and The New York Times. She was recognized with a Distinguished Achievement Award by Wade College, which is proudly displayed on a shelf next to her Participant Ribbon from the A.R. Davis Elementary Field Day.

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