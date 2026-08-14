Restaurants

Delilah and Evelyn, meet Marlowe: another Art Deco lounge set to open in Uptown

Dallas is getting another Grandma-core lounge with a moody interior.
By Lisa PettyAugust 14, 2026
a rendering of Marlow at night
Marlowe should open this fall.

Photo Credit Duncan Design Group
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The velvet rope will soon hang once again at 2912 McKinney Ave. Most recently known as Theory Nightclub, the familiar brick building near the intersection with Howell will soon return as a “design-forward food and cocktail lounge and evening destination” named Marlowe.

While fine details are short right now, we have been provided with a few reasons to be cautiously optimistic about the next incarnation of this Uptown nightspot. And given the fact that Columbian Country Club, Delilah and Evelyn are all hot spots, there’s always more room at the Grandma-core art deco bougie lounge table.

The team

For starters, the experienced team at Marlowe will include general manager Thomas Menaitreau, whose background includes Michelin-recognized restaurants like Joël Robuchon in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined by music programming director Garrett Swain. You may have enjoyed a recent set from Swain, who also goes by DJ Zillamatic, at the Village Beach Club here in Dallas. On cocktail details, locals may recognize beverage director Kyle Buckelew, as well, who comes straight from Delilah. 

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A taste

Complementing the music and cocktail programs, Marlowe’s menu teases some interesting elements. The food will be prepared without seed oils (a new-ish target of negative ingredient commentary), and will include locally sourced and Mediterranean-inspired elements. Two examples include Texas oysters, served charred with garlic-lemon butter, and beef skewers with sumac-tahini sauce. A very sweet-sounding take on the trendy espresso martini will combine salted caramel vodka, dulce de leche, and Demerara syrup.

Last but certainly not least, every ultra-lounge should offer a stylish setting. Marlowe’s will take its cue from the era of the speakeasy, with Art Deco-inspired elements including vaulted ceilings, plush banquettes and antique mirrors. Indoor and outdoor focal points will include a velvet-draped stage and bird cage-inspired enclosed patio. 

Sounds cool, though many questions remain, such as “Will there be a cover charge?” “Does the DJ take requests?” and “What’s up with that penguin logo?” All will be revealed when Marlowe opens in September. The exact date has not yet been announced.

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Lisa Petty covers arts and culture for the Observer. Her career has spanned print, digital and broadcast journalism, as her fashion and lifestyle reporting has been featured by regional and national media outlets such as The Dallas Morning News, NBC and The New York Times. She was recognized with a Distinguished Achievement Award by Wade College, which is proudly displayed on a shelf next to her Participant Ribbon from the A.R. Davis Elementary Field Day.

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