Beloved dog park Mutt’s Cantina permanently closes all locations 

Dog's often dressed up for a date at Mutt's (well, on Halloween, anyway).

After more than a decade in business, Mutt’s Cantina, a dog-friendly patio and restaurant, has announced the permanent closure of all its locations.

The original flagship location opened in Uptown in 2013, followed by the Fort Worth outpost in 2018, the Allen location in 2021 and the Austin location in 2022. All are now listed as permanently closed per the Mutt’s Cantina website.

Business had been operating as usual when the company abruptly announced its closure on Monday, June 29, via Instagram.

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Dallas-based Free Range Concepts owns MUTTS Cantina and encouraged diners to visit the dog-friendly patios at its other concepts, The Rustic and Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex, in the post.

The hospitality group told Culture Map Dallas that the closure was to allow them to focus on their other concepts.

Josh Sepkowitz and Kyle Noonan founded Free Range in 2011, and their portfolio includes The Rustic and Joe Leo in Dallas, Bowl & Barrel in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio and The General Public House in Houston.

Mutts Cantina operated on a membership basis, where members could purchase annual, monthly and day passes that got them unlimited visits to the dog park.

Related 6 Dallas restaurants that abruptly closed this summer

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At the end of the post, Mutts mentioned that members should have received details about the closure via email, and if you’re a member with questions, contact them at muttsmembers@freerangeconcepts.com.

The Mutts Cantina website has been updated to a single page with the same closure announcement as the posts from Instagram and Facebook.

Comments have been disabled on both social media platforms, but we imagine dog owners in the DFW area are sad to find a new dog-friendly spot with the same drink specials, dog breed meet-ups and fur-friendly events.