Next up in Dallas’ steakhouse arms race: Docent brings rare beef and samurai swords

Docent Steak was one of the most highly anticipated restaurant openings in Dallas in the spring of 2024. However, shortly after the news of the Japanese steakhouse spread online, its socials and website went silent for nearly two years.

We weren’t sure if the project was abandoned or delayed, and then this week we got the news: Docent Steak is officially opening this fall at 2801 N. Harwood St. in Uptown, and joining the rest of Harwood Hospitality’s roster.

This new contemporary Japanese steakhouse is rooted in three things: Texas hospitality, exceptional HWD and Kobe beef.

The beefs

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HWD is Harwood Hospitality’s own beef program centered around premium meat and processing that uses the entire animal. The Barbier-Mueller family and the Harwood culinary team worked alongside a local rancher for two years to develop their own ultra-high-end breed of Akaushi bloodline cattle. The cattle are raised in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, and served exclusively in Harwood restaurants.

Building off that, Docent Steak will offer one of the largest certified Kobe beef programs in Texas. The steakhouse is a designated member of the Kobe Beef Marketing & Distribution Promotion Association, which means it is among a select number of restaurants in the U.S. that are authorized to serve Kobe beef.

Nick & Sam’s is the only other steakhouse in Dallas authorized to serve real Kobe beef. Dee Lincoln Prime Steakhouse in Frisco and the Gaylord Texan Old Hickory Steakhouse in Grapevine are the only other two in North Texas.

The samuria collection

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Docent Steak will have a main dining room with a traditional steakhouse feel, including white tablecloths and access to a wraparound patio. There will be a downstairs lounge for something casual and energetic. The release we received said it will have TVs, a lively soundtrack and a relaxed setting for drinks or watching the game. Several private dining spaces are also available.

When this steakhouse was initially rumored to open, it was said that it would partner with Harwood’s own Ann & Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum to showcase interesting Samurai artifacts in the dining areas, or something along those lines. We hope that’s still the case.

Teaser photos from Docent Steak’s first Instagram post in years show up close details of Samurai warrior clothing, which tells us that’s still happening. As does a note straight from the museum’s website that reads, “Temporary limited hours. Our team is working on an off-site exhibition installation.”

We can’t blame them for playing the Kobe beef card first, but we’re ready to see some swords.

Docent Steak’s official opening date, menu highlights and first looks at the restaurant’s interior will be announced prior to its grand opening this fall. Follow along and get it while it’s hot by visiting docentsteak.com or following the steakhouse on Facebook and Instagram.

A hiring event

The restaurant will also be hosting hiring events from Tuesday, Aug. 11, to Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the restaurant. They’re looking for passionate hospitality professionals to fill these roles: bussers, servers, bartenders, dishwashers, cooks and additional front- and back-of-house roles.