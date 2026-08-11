Buh-bye sushi, hello $50 rib-eye: Vandelay plays musical chairs in Preston Royal

El Molino has added some new apps and dishes to it's menu for this second location.

Back in May, Vandelay Companies announced that Anchor Sushi Bar in Preston Royal would soon set sail into the great unknown. The restaurant, younger sibling to the original on Knox Street, would close just shy of three years after taking over the longtime Cantina Laredo space at 6025 Royal Lane. In its place, the Dallas-based hospitality group behind Drake’s, Hudson House, and DL Mack’s, would swap in a second location of its upscale Mexico City-inspired concept, El Molino.

According to Vandelay CEO Hunter Pond, this game of musical chairs was all part of a grand plan.

El Molino in Preston Center





El Molino has added some new apps and dishes to it’s menu for this second location.





“We intentionally opened Anchor Sushi Bar in two very different footprints to determine the best long-term model for the brand,” he said. “Anchor is at its best in a more intimate setting, like our Knox location, and that’s the format we’ll continue to expand. A larger footprint is much better suited for a high-energy Tex-Mex concept like El Molino, making Preston Royal the ideal home for its next chapter.”

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The aforementioned large, 6,000 square-foot space will highlight El Molino’s recently-expanded menu. While initial offerings stuck mostly to fajita and enchilada variations, the menu now also touts starters, steaks and seafood. Examples include Elote Corn Chowder, Salmon Primavera Salad and Branzino Diamanté, in addition to standards like grilled chicken fajitas and smoked brisket enchiladas.

El Molino Preston Royal officially opened on Monday, Aug. 10. How will Preston Hollow, by far the least flashy of all Park Cities peers, and still lamenting the loss of low-key Cantina, feel about $50 “Las Vegas” rib-eyes served in red leather banquettes aiming to emulate “Mexico City through the lens of timeless French elegance?” One can only guess.

El Molino, 6025 Royal Lane, Suite 250. Open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning August 10.