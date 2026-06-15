Pangea Dallas opens second location in Trinity Groves following its downtown revival

After a stunning downtown debut, we're excited to see the new Trinity Groves space.

In the dead of glorified winter in Dallas this year, chef Kev Ashade announced that his flagship restaurant, Pangea, was being revived in the heart of downtown.

Chef Ashade opened Pangea Restaurant and Bar in January 2020 and closed it with very little notice when its five-year lease was up in January 2025. Many were heartbroken. It was a gem. There was no mention of Pangea’s future. Many in the city were excited about the new location.

Now, Dallas has more reason to be excited with the announcement of a second Pangea in Dallas, Bar Pangea, now open in Trinity Groves. It takes the same handcrafted cocktails, atmosphere and elevated bar bites Pangea is known for in new neighborhood.

What we know so far

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As of now, Bar Pangea has no website, no Google Maps location and no way to make reservations, but take a lap around Trinity Groves and you’ll likely find it.

Chef Kev Ashade started his cooking career alongside his African mother and his best friend’s Jamaican parents. He was born in Dallas, but he worked in New York City after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, and lived in England, Spain, and Nigeria before returning to Texas.

That time he beat Bobby Flay

Between moving continents and opening Pangea, Ashade experienced what could be one of his career’s major highlights: being crowned the winner of Beat Bobby Flay in 2016.

His winning dish was coq au vin, which is his most popular dish at Pangea, called ‘Have Merci.’ Ashade makes it by preparing airline chicken breast braised in red wine, bacon and vegetables and serves it with mashed potatoes.

Like the supercontinent it’s named after, Pangea’s dishes are inspired by the cultures that shaped Ashade throughout his life. We can likely expect the same idea and heart put into the drinks and bar bites at Bar Pangea.

Just to make sure we’re all on the same page, Bar Pangea is a new, secondary location to Pangea Dallas, located in downtown. So now there are two places to enjoy the creations of chef Kev Ashade: Downtown and now Trinity Groves.