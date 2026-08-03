New sports bar backed by Dallas Stars owner opening in Northlake 

The new Shark Club is located inside the StarCenter.

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What’s better than spending a day at a youth hockey tournament? Spending it at a sports bar, obviously. Now, North Texans can do both.

The Shark got its start in downtown Vancouver in 1993, when it was part of the Sandman Hotel, which was founded by Bob Gaglardi. John Teti and Roger Gibson were tenants at the hotel and fostered strong relations with the Gaglardi family, including Bob’s son, Tom.

Together, they opened Shark Club locations in tandem with Sandman Hotel growth across Canada. Twenty years after opening the sports bar’s flagship, John and Roger have retired, and the keys are now in the hands of the Gaglardi family.

Today, the club has locations across Canada, the United Kingdom and the U.S. The first Texas location opened at the Sandman Hotel in Plano in 2019. Next Friday, Aug 7, a second location is opening in Northlake at 13850 Chadwick Parkway as part of the Children’s Health StarCenter Multisport complex, a Dallas Stars-affiliated go-to for youth athletics and neighborhood hoopla (pickleball).

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The menu

Across its 5,000-square-foot space, Shark Club will sport 37 TVs to create a stadium-like atmosphere to bring fans close to the action. Outside, there will be a patio overlooking pickleball courts, with additional TVs so you never miss a play. Or a doink.

The menu offers a lot of typical sports bar fare. Shark Club

All of the Shark Club menus have the classic shareable apps, burgers, other handhelds and entrees you’d expect for a sports bar, but the flavors are tweaked depending on the location.

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Grand opening

On Friday, Aug 7, grand opening festivities will be taking place beginning at 4 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Attendees are welcome to stay afterward for dinner or happy hour, which runs Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close.

Popping in for happy hour will get you $2 off beers, $3 off cocktails, and $4 off select bites like the aforementioned barbacoa street tacos and a queso served with housemade corn chips.

Your sports and happy hour always work great together.

Shark Club Northlake, Monday -Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.