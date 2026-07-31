2 local Mediterranean spots among 25 best in the U.S., and 1 is insanely good

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If you didn’t make it to the IMAX screening of The Odyssey, don’t worry; there are other options.

Just this month, Yelp Elites compiled a list of the top 25 Mediterranean restaurants in the U.S.

Yelp Elites are the platform’s “most active and trusted reviewers.” Two local restaurants were included in their top 25 list: Olive Kebab and Gyro in Fort Worth at No. 12 and Truva Mediterranean Bar and Grill in Colleyville at No. 25

Both restaurants are new to North Texas. Olive Kebab and Gyro opened around June 2025, and Truva Mediterranean Bar and Grill opened in November 2025. But neither of them wasted any time garnering rave reviews, with both sporting just shy of five stars.

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We needed to check this out for ourselves, so we recently headed to Truva in Colleyville. This spot focuses mainly on Turkish cuisine with Mediterranean touches. Truva leans upscale but has a slight sports bar energy.

Truva

Truva is part of a family of Mediterranean restaurants on the west side of the metroplex, including Flying Carpet and Istanbul Cuisine. The large restaurant is tucked away just off Colleyville Boulevard; a bit hard to find, but you’ll be glad you tracked it down.

A basket of Turkish bread with a side of a piquant yogurt dipping sauce is brought out to each table. The warm bread and cool dip with the tangy heat from peppers is a little bit of magic.

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We started with an order of falafel that are bright green inside from a bushel of fresh herbs they stuff in these, making the little fried orbs far tastier than usual.

Lunch plates (11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday – Friday) range from around $16 to $18. We asked our server, who was exceptionally helpful and nice, for a deep cut from the kitchen. She recommended the Chicken Delight: Go here and do this. Mashed eggplant (no skin) is the base of this stew-like dish, topped with a tomato gravy and tender grilled chicken. A side of extra long grain rice is there but completely unnecessary. This was a phenomenal dish in flavor and texture.

A gyro platter was fresh and clean; a satisfying plate, but the Chicken Delight stole the show.

Our server was excited about the branzino and salmon, which she told us about as we were wrapping up to lure us back next time. Say less, Turkish siren.

Inside, there is a full bar with all-day happy hour ($6 house wine), and kids eat for free every Sunday brunch (which the server also bragged about). If you’re not dining in for either of those things, there’s always something going on, like Cars & Brunch on Sundays, Girls Night during the week.

Olive Kebab and Gyro is more of a mom-and-pop kind of eatery in Northeast Fort Worth. Diners love the kofta kebab, beef shawarma plate and babaganoush dip with their meals. Given that most of the menu is under $20, we couldn’t blame anyone for getting one of each. And considering this is much higher on Yelp’s list than Truva, we’ll check it out the next chance we get.