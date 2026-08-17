Twisted Root closes original Deep Ellum location after 20 years

Twisted Root Burger Co. opened at 2615 Commerce Street in Deep Ellum in 2006. Back then, Dallas hadn’t experienced much — if anything — quite like Jason Boso and Quincy Hart’s gourmet-with-a-wink concept. Where else could you build a wild game burger on wheat with homemade bacon jam and pick it up when your order was called by the name of a classic cartoon character?

Fast forward 20 years, and that little burger joint has grown into a statewide chain. But even as Twisted Root’s locations multiplied, as it gained national attention via Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and as it joined many other popular brands in the Local Favorite hospitality group, Deep Ellum struggled. From ongoing construction on Commerce Street to issues with crime, parking, and crowds, the historic area has faced one battle after another.

Earlier this week, Twisted Root announced the closure of its Deep Ellum flagship. For reasons detailed above, the news may have been sudden, but it was hardly a surprise. A sign affixed to the window of the now-vacant storefront reads:

“After many memorable years, Twisted Root Deep Ellum has permanently closed. As our original location, the restaurant will always hold a special place in our story. We’re incredibly grateful to every guest, neighbor and team member who supported us along the way. Thank you for the memories and for being part of where Twisted Root began.”

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Co-founder Jason Boso, though no longer a part of the Twisted Root leadership team, is friendly with the folks at Local Favorite and was saddened by the news of the closing.

“I built that place with my own hands,” he said. “I made the tables, I painted the walls. I was in there every day for many, many years, so it’s very special to me. It’s sad to see your first thing go by the wayside.”

Twisted Root represents the latest in a string of 2026 closures in Deep Ellum, including KANVAS, Goodsurf, Amor y Queso, and Zatar Lebanese. It is survived by twelve more Twisted Root locations across Texas, as well as sibling concepts Truck Yard and Second Rodeo Brewing, which are still under Boso’s leadership.