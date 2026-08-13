Every restaurant and bar that has closed in Deep Ellum since 2020 (Updated)

STIRR in Deep Ellum has closed, but the Addison location is still open.

We love Deep Ellum. We’ve partied there. We made mistakes there (mostly the fun kind), we got parking tickets and we jammed into small, hot spaces to see live music there. We stayed too long and spent too much; those were the best days and nights of our lives.

We’re also constantly reporting on its ups and downs. This isn’t to rub Deep Ellum’s nose in any of its mistakes, but a trip down memory lane of the good spots we lost. We’re also encouraged by its future. New places are frequently opening, and the neighborhood business owners are constantly working on the next best version of itself.

Commerce Street construction has played a big part in closures since it began in 2024. The project was supposed to wrap up this year, but it has been pushed back to early 2027.

We’re sure we missed some, so please add them to the comment section of your preferred social media channel.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

All closures in 2026 are grouped below, then after that, this list is alphabetical since 2020.

2026 closures

Most of Deep Ellum benefited from the FIFA World Cup, which brought tourists to the city. But some restaurants — KANVAS, Goodsurf, Amor y Queso and Zatar Lebanese — have all closed just in the past month since the games ended. We also lost some longtime staples.

Dot’s Hop House & Courtyard: The loss of 99 beers and duck fat fries should have been bigger than it was.

advertisement advertisement

STIRR: A good 10-year run.

Deep Sushi: Was one of Deep Ellum’s longest-running restaurants (30 years).

Biscuit Bar: Some of you never had drunken biscuits and gravy at 1 a.m., and it shows.

Elm Street Saloon: Had become a neighborhood staple in just five years.

advertisement

Komodo: Bang and fizzle.

KANVAS by Kevin Kelley: Was it really because of violence?

Goodsurf: People still have hope of a re-opening, but the “for lease” sign says otherwise.

Amor y Queso: Deep Ellum needs more daytime love.

advertisement advertisement

Zatar Lebanese Tapas & Bar: Due to literal and figurative roadblocks.

Closures from 2020 to 2025

Anvil Pub: This wass a great one, gone too soon.

Bottled Blonde: Temporarily closed, and has been that way for a long time

advertisement

Black Swan Saloon: Luckily, Gabe Sanchez packed his art and moved to East Dallas

BrainDead Brewing: Great little brew pub that shuttered after seven years.

BuzzBrews: A new owner took over this spot, then it went belly up.

CheapSteaks: No worries, it’s coming back as a music venue, Dusty’s.

advertisement advertisement

Deep Ellum Brewing Company Taproom: After getting sold a couple of times, things just weren’t the same.

Easy Slider: This Dallas-owned spot moved to a new location just outside of Deep Ellum in 2025.

Federales: The Chicago transplant that wanted to be a taco lounge but was actually a club. The worst part of this is how they defaced the building.

Fuzzy’s Tacos: The Fort Worth-born taco chain closed its Deep Ellum location in early September 2025.

advertisement

The Green Room: When it closed, the owner said it was a victim of gentrification.

Harlowe MXM: Closed under a cloud of controversy, including several accusations of drugging.

Harper’s: A wee bit on the outskirts of Deep Ellum in The Epic development near Komodo.

HIDE: The original closed during the pandemic but moved north to Greenville Avenue.

advertisement advertisement

La Neta: Remember this spot? It didn’t know what it wanted to be. It was a beautiful space – Mark Wahlberg even showed up for the grand opening – but the food was never great.

The Lizard Lounge: So many stories here after 28 years of debauchery.

Maracas Cocina Mexicana: Long-time Tex-Mex staple.

Miznon: Best damn cauliflower ever. They opened another spot in The Colony, very far away from Deep Ellum.

advertisement

Neon Kitten: A good spot for dim sum with a cool speakeasy in the back.

NIWA Japanese BBQ: Great spot for a fun group dinner.

Postino: Flatbread pizza is just weird. Be bread or pizza: pick a side.

Sandbar: A bit on the outskirts, this was the spot to pick up a sand volleyball game. Now it’s a surf spot.

advertisement advertisement

Shoals Sounds and Service: Ouch.

Slutty Vegan: Supposedly only temporarily closed; been that way since September 2024. The owner has had bankruptcy trouble.

STIRR: Just announced its closure last week.

The Original Serious Pizza: This spot has been bought out by Milkshake Concepts and now looks like a Gap store. We miss the grunge.

advertisement

The Wounded Ostrich: A little country music dive bar.

Thunderbird Station: We just can’t have nice things.

Tiki Loco: Made vegan fun.

Tina’s Continental: Tiny speakeasy in the Continental Gin Building.

Uncle Uber’s Sammich Shop: Solid sandwich shop.

Wits End: Another music legend lost.

Yellow Rosa Cantina: The Christmas snow globe is no more.