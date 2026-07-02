MilkShake Factory bets North Dallas drivers need a 900-calorie coping mechanism

This new spot is just south of 6-36 on Preston Road.

When a couple of Greek immigrants came to America in 1914, they opened a chocolate shop and soda fountain that, over generations, has become a go-to spot for handspun milkshakes.

While it has over a century of history, Milkshake Factory only landed in North Texas in 2025 with the opening of the Grapevine location. Now, the franchise is opening a second location in North Texas.

The new location will open at 12835 Preston Road, in the same shopping center anchored by Dougherty’s Pharmacy, on Saturday, July 11.

The franchise owner, Dylan Chatterjee, is one of the first people to invest in the area adjacent to the old Valley View Mall, which will eventually become the new home of the Dallas Mavericks.

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In the release we received, it was noted that Chatterjee liked the strong community roots and long-term growth potential of the location. You don’t say?

If everything goes to plan, a milkshake shop has no choice but to succeed.

Milkshake Factory began in Pittsburgh and had expanded to 11 locations in that area before it became a franchise situationship in 2023.

The Menu

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The Milkshake Factory has a dozen or so different milkshake flavors, plus treats they deem “not shakes,” which are sundaes, a root beer float and these small things called molten cups, which are fresh fruit with melted chocolate on top.

All of the menu items are made with MilkShake Factory’s signature ice cream that is made fresh every day in-store using the Edwards family’s recipe. They also offer non-dairy shakes for the lactose-intolerant folks.

Shakes are divided into a few categories: classic, gourmet and signature. The classics couldn’t be anything other than vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mint chip and cookies and cream, and the next three tiers get creative with flavors like campfire s’mores, bananas foster and salted caramel pretzel.

There is a limited-time menu that rotates, and right now it’s celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with an all-American menu of apple pie, confetti cake, Southern banana pudding and a few others for the occasion. Bananas, huh?

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The grand opening

Milkshake Factory is hosting a grand opening from 12 to 4 p.m. If you’re the first one in line, you will receive a gift basket, and the first 100 customers will get a free Milkshake Factory T-shirt.

Everyone will be able to take advantage of the BOGO deal on shakes, sundaes and molten cups that will run during the event.

Milkshake Factory will open on Saturday, July 11, at 12835 Preston Road.