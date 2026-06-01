Report: Dallas Mavericks’ new arena will not take over City Hall’s downtown address

The American Airlines Center has a new LED scoreboard and two new overhead screens that every fan can see clearly from every seat in the place. The seats are also new.

After many months of speculation, the Dallas Mavericks confirmed on Monday where it is they hope to build their next arena home.

According to WFAA, a spokesperson with the organization confirmed that the team had entered into an “option agreement” for a 104-acre parcel of land at the former site of Valley View Mall, near Preston Road, north of LBJ Freeway. The Mavericks’ arena plans have been connected by many to the ongoing debate on how to proceed with Dallas City Hall, however, that appears to not be a factor any longer.

“The Mavs have said they wanted to make a decision on a new arena location by July to have enough time to build it before 2031, the year their lease ends at the American Airlines Center,” the WFAA report stated.

Unlike the Dallas Stars, who could move outside of the Dallas city limits, Mavericks officials have stated their desire to remain in town, and on more than one occasion, have denied they were holding out for a decision on City Hall’s future to be made. The city of Plano has made their intentions for the NHL team’s future clear by suggesting the current site of the largely empty Willow Bend Mall available to the team for a new arena.

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Predictably, given the Mavs are owned by casino and resort magnate Miriam Adelson, the Valley View site will likely include far more than a new basketball arena. The team spokesperson said that the arena will come with an “entertainment district,” that could include a hotel, restaurants, retail and green space.

When news of the legal war between the Mavericks and Stars, who have shared American Airlines Arena since its 2001 opening, it was apparent that the NBA team had been in closer alignment with city officials than the NHL team had been up until that point. The teams disagreed on the terms of their agreement for stadium maintenance, among other things, as the Mavericks eyed their lease’s end.

.@maverick Mavs, welcome to Far North Dallas! The timing of this announcement can't be missed as we have another briefing about City Hall with inflated numbers trying to lead to an abandonment and demolition. I love that this location will drive redevelopment and help… — Cara Mendelsohn 🟦 (@caraathome) June 1, 2026

One person who has long spoken out in favor of the Mavericks moving to Valley View and keeping their noses out of the City Hall debate is Council member Cara Medesohn, one of the loudest voices on the side of making repairs to City Hall rather than selling the land. Mendelsohn was quick to tweet out her approval of the team’s new plans.

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“Mavs, welcome to Far North Dallas!” she posted on Monday afternoon. “The timing of this announcement can’t be missed as we have another briefing about City Hall with inflated numbers trying to lead to an abandonment and demolition.”

Another Council member in favor of saving City Hall, Adam Bazaldua, found himself on the same side of this issue as his more conservative colleague, with whom he has often disagreed with. In a statement on Monday, Bazaldua celebrated the news too.

“Today, our city received great news that the Dallas Mavericks would remain in Dallas and will be relocating to the Valley View site,” Bazaldua said in his statement. “This is great news for many reasons. First and foremost, we get to keep our beloved Dallas Mavericks within our city limits, but we also get to develop a site that has been vacant for far too long in a location with economic development tools already in place to infuse money in southern Dallas in the Red Bird community. In addition to these reasons, we cannot ignore that this helps us also preserve and invest in Dallas City Hall.”