6 Dallas restaurants that abruptly closed this summer

Sevy's was a special place for a lot of Dallasites for more than 30 years.

June welcomed a wave of openings, and thankfully, a lull of restaurant closures across Dallas compared to previous months.

After filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy twice, a Tex-Mex chain closed all its company-owned locations, leaving none in Dallas. And while we’re not mad about this, we hate all the jobs lost.

A beloved dog park-restaurant hybrid shuttered abruptly, shocking dog owners involved in its membership business model, a popular grill with a near 30-year tenure closed due to lease complications and new landlords have their eyes set on a bright red Sonic for their new restaurant.

While some places closed due to economic challenges, others closed due to personal reasons. These are all the Dallas restaurants that shuttered at the start of the summer.

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MUTTs Canine Cantina

2889 Cityplace W. Blvd & 5317 Clearfork Main St., Fort Worth

Dallas-born MUTTs Canine Cantina closed both of its locations in North Texas abruptly on Monday, June 29. Owners Josh Sepkowitz and Kyle Noonan said the closure was so they could focus on their other concepts, two of which are based in Dallas: Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex and The Rustic. The duo owns the hospitality group, Free Range, which was behind MUTTs and currently operates other concepts in San Antonio and Houston.

Sevy’s Grill

8201 Preston Road

Sevy’s Grill announced it would close back in December 2025. The longtime staple of University Park had operated for 29 years and closed due to lease complications. In the Facebook post announcing the closure, the owners said they could not find a mutually beneficial agreement for its fourth, 10-year lease. On the bright side, the team has been actively searching for a new location, which they plan to update everyone regularly on.

On The Border

All DFW locations

After 44 years in business, On The Border abruptly closed every single one of its company-owned locations nationwide on Friday, June 12. This included almost 25 locations across North Texas in Dallas, Arlington, Bedford, Burleson, Cedar Hill, Denton, Fort Worth, Garland, Mansfield, Mesquite, McKinney, Rockwall and Weatherford. A select number of franchised locations will remain open, but they’re mostly located in California, Florida, Nevada and South Dakota. All locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro have closed.

Restaurant Beatrice

1111 N Beckley Ave.

For four years, Restaurant Beatrice served Cajun and Creole cuisine in a small house on the northeastern edge of Bishop Arts. It was the only Certified B-Corp restaurant in Texas and was celebrated by numerous publications for co-owner Hanh Ho and chef Michelle Carpenter’s gastronomic skills. After Carpenter underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in the spring of this year, she and her restaurant partner decided to close the restaurant on Sunday, June 7. Carpenter noted that she could not support her recovery while running the restaurant.

Ribbee’s

923 E Seminary Drive, Fort Worth

The owners of Goldee’s Bar-B-Q, the Michelin-recognized barbecue joint in Fort Worth, opened this rib-focused spinoff in an old Sonic Drive-In they coated in red paint. Ribbee’s opened in March 2024 and officially closed on Sunday, June 21. The building changed owners, and the new landlords wanted to open their own in the space. (Good luck following that.)

Mija Barbecue

406 W Belt Line Road (Cedar Hill)

Mija Barbecue was a family-owned spot in Cedar Hill known for its brisket and scratch-made sides, sauces and seasonings. If officially closed on Friday, June 29, and the owners told The Dallas Morning News it was purely economic, because of the rising costs of beef. Barbecue joints across Texas are facing struggles as cattle herds try to recover from record lows and brisket prices continue skyward.