6 matches, $8.4M in booze: AT&T Stadium broke its record, but did Dallas profit from FIFA?

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Take a guess: how many beers and margs do you think were sold at AT&T Stadium during each game of the World Cup?

All along, one of the great questions was how much impact the games would have on local bars and restaurants. Projections from the Dallas Sports Commission estimated it would generate up to $2.1 billion for all of North Texas.

The state of Texas just released its June mixed beverage gross receipts report, which shows the amount of alcohol every bar or restaurant with a TABC license sold in the month. TABSReport makes it easy to sort through.

We looked at the just-released June report for both Dallas and Arlington, and it’s clear that, overall, the World Cup had a financial impact on alcohol sales alone. In some cases, the impact was huge, but don’t get too excited because FIFA kept a lot of that.

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While this is just a sliver of the story — just booze in June — it’s something real and substantive, not just figureheads talking.

AT&T (or Dallas) Stadium

The giant stadium in Arlington hosted six World Cup matches in June (and another three in July, for a total of nine). The stadium sold $8,396,103 in alcohol in June. For comparison, in June of 2025 it sold just $572,605. Previously, during the NFL season, the most it had sold was $8.2 million, making this a new record. (Of course, there would never be six NFL games at the stadium in one month, so it feels like the Cowboys win here.)

For comparison and grins, below is a list of the most alcohol sold at venues in Texas over a month, all time.

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The Austin City Limits Music Festival, October 2023: $14.8 million

Emo’s Austin, October 2024: $14.6 million

Scoot Inn Austin, October 2025: $12.5 million

AT&T Stadium, June 2026: $8.4 million

AT&T Stadium, December 2022: $8.2 million

AT&T Stadium, November 2024: $7.8 million

AT&T Stadium, December 2023: $7.3 million

Circuit of the Americas, October 2021: $7.1 million

AT&T Stadium, December 2018: $6.9 million

70K drinks a game

How many beers and margs is $8.4 million? Let’s say each drink is $20 (beers averaged about $17 and a margarita was $25.50); that’s 419,805 drinks. Over six games, that’s 69,967 drinks per game.

Before you get excited for the Cowboys and all that money they just made, it goes to FIFA, the nonprofit that runs the world’s largest soccer tournament. Per its agreement with host cities, it gets all revenue from tickets, concessions, parking and broadcast rights. Host cities pay for security, transportation and most of the Fanfest.

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Feels a little lopsided, right? Some cities, including Chicago, bowed out of even hosting games because they couldn’t justify the costs versus potential revenue.

Arlington

For a look at just Arlington, the results are mixed. Backyard at Texas Live is a neighbor to AT&T Stadium. The large restaurant and bar was the center of many pre-match festivities and was crowded during the games.

In June 2025, the venue sold $1.6 million in booze. In June 2026, that increased 225% to $5.1 million. Most of that goes to the Texas Rangers and The Cordish Company of Maryland, which jointly own the space.

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Boomerjack’s Grill and Bar is along Collins Street in Arlington, about a mile from AT&T Stadium. It saw an 89% increase in booze, from $162,093 in June 2025 to $306,188 in June 2026.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is just a mile from the venue, and it saw a 11.5% drop in business in June compared to last year. Another restaurant, Cafe Americana, also saw a drop. Perhaps the regulars were worried about traffic.

The Tipsy Oak is just a couple of miles from the stadium, and it sold about $11,000 more in booze this year, an 8% increase.

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina was built for the World Cup and was one of the biggest restaurant winners in Arlington in terms of alcohol sales growth. In June 2025, it sold $139,668 in liquor compared to $343,760 this year, for a 146% increase.

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J. Gilligan’s is a longtime Arlington bar that runs shuttles to the stadium. The bar saw 40% year-over-year growth, selling $43,486 more in booze this year.

Dallas

The FIFA Fanfest was hosted at Fair Park in Dallas, which includes the Dos Equis Pavilion. Last year, that venue sold $570,240 in alcohol during June. This year, with the venue open almost every day of the World Cup, it sold $3.6 million, a 533% increase. All that goes to FIFA.

Las Alma Rotas is a bar just across the street from Fair Park, near a DART stop. Last June, the agave bar sold $35,754 in liquor. This summer, they felt the impact of FIFA, selling $57,798 in booze, a 62% increase.

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Other spots around the city were hit-or-miss. Javier’s did just 4.5% more business. Nick and Sam’s had a 10.84% bump.

The Katy Trail Ice House sold just over $1 million in June, but in May 2026, it sold $1.13 million — so less in June than in May. However, compared to last June, it was up 22%.

Below is a ranking of the top Dallas earners along with how much booze they reported selling this June and the percentage more (or less) over last year:

Dos Equis Pavilion: $3.6 million, 533%

Hilton Anatole: $1.6 million, 40%

Katy Trail Ice House: $1 million, 22%

Happiest Hour: $834,172, 150%

Baby Dolls: $785,990, -.01%

Palomino Ranch: $689,843, new this year

Bar W: $660,263, 191%

Mas Chingon: $630,044, new this year

Javier’s: $555,425, 4.5%

Swexan Hotel: $549,637, 11%

Harwood Arms: $549,614, 152%

The Silo: $544,556, 30%

The Adolphus Hotel: $540,624, 2.93%

Green Light Social: $534,259, 1.9%

The Skellig: $524,891, 27.89%

Delilah Dallas: $519,667, new this year

Hendy’s on Henderson: $509,730, new this year

Roundup Saloon: $498,519, -6.68%

Cowboy’s Red River: $496,348, -13.25%

Nick and Sam’s: $495,313, 10.84%

Al Biernat’s: 483,257, 5.3%

Chelsea Corner: $469,784, 6.5%

Craft: $469,784, new this year

Sheraton: $451,627, -11.3%

Las Palmas: $449,728, 2.3%

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All of Big D

What about the whole city?

If we look at all the businesses with a TABC license that sold alcohol in June, business was up year over year.

All of Dallas year over year in June:

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Dallas June 2025 liquor sales: $94 million

Dallas June 2026 liquor sales: $105 million Difference: $11 million Increase of 11.72%



However, part of that bump is from Dos Equis’ $3.6 million, so let’s remove it to get a clearer picture.

All of Dallas year over year in June, excluding Dos Equis Pavilion:

Dallas June 2025 liquor sales sans Dos Equis: $93 million

Dallas June 2026 liquor sales sans Dos Equis: $101 million $8 million Increase of 8.5%



So, Dallas bars and restaurants as a whole saw an $8 million, or 8.5%, year-over-year bump in sales in June.

Is that the bump Dallas restaurants and bars were hoping for? The lifeline they needed to get them through the summer? And how much of it was concentrated at a handful of hotspots? While this is a sliver of information, it doesn’t seem to be quite what the city as a whole was hoping for.