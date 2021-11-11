10 Best Concerts of the Week: CHVRCHES, Parquet Courts, GWAR and More

Devin the Dude
8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at The Haltom Theater, 5601 E. Belknap St., $25+ at eventbrite.com
Houston rapper Devin the Dude has been inarguably one of hip-hop's best-kept secrets since his solo debut in 1998. Before that, the musician was a part of Scarface's collective Facemob, and before that, he was a member of Rap-A-Lot Records' Odd Squad (later known as the Coughee Brothaz). Since 1998, Devin the Dude has released 10 albums without achieving much in the way of mainstream success. Still, the rapper's effortless, spaced-out flow and chilled-out beats have made Devin the Dude a critical success and your favorite rapper's favorite rapper, doing features with everyone from Bushwick Bill to E-40 to Snoop Dogg. Devin the Dude's most recent album Soulful Distance came out in February this year and features some of the biggest names in his hometown: Big Pokey, Lil Keke, Slim Thug and Scarface. Still as smooth as he ever was, Devin the Dude rolls into The Haltom Theater Thursday night.
100 gecs
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway, $98+ at livenation.com
100 gecs is the duo of Les and Dylan Brady, who emerged in 2019 with their debut album 1000 gecs and totally flipped pop music on its head. While many indie-pop acts strive to break pop down with a minimalist treatment, 100 gecs are more interested in a maximalist approach that draws from pop and dance music, video games and whatever else they can throw into the mix. There are no rules here — just a sound experience like none other. In other words, 100 gecs makes the kind of music that makes older audiences ask, "Is this music?" Regardless, the duo has captured the attention of pop stars such as Dorian Electra, Charli XCX, A.G. Cook and Rico Nasty, who have all collaborated on 100 gecs' 2020 remix album Tree of Clues. In anticipation of their sophomore album 10000 gecs, due early 2022, 100 gecs play The Echo Lounge & Music Hall in the Design District with support from Underscores and Alice Gas.
Uncle Toasty
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Main at South Side, 1002 S. Main St., $7 at prekindle.com
Fort Worth's heavy garage-rock band Uncle Toasty plays its first live show every Friday night at Main at South Side. The enigmatic new band has released only one song to date, the earth-shaking ode to a killer crocodile "The Butcher of Burundi." Inspired by the guitar work of Helios Creed and the chaotic wall of sound that is the Butthole Surfers' early work, Uncle Toasty blasts out episodic songs on subjects aside from crocodiles such as the destruction of civilization, holes in lungs and infamy — really anything that captures the attention of singer and guitarist Jeffrey Chase Friedman. Four other bands are set to welcome Uncle Toasty into the fold Friday night. Psych alt-rock band Siamese Hips plays first, followed by hard rock band The Me-Thinks, shoegaze band The Road Soda and then indie rock band Phantomelo. Ultimately, this show is a true celebration of all the great music coming out of Tarrant County played at one of its most celebrated venues for local music.
Tokyo Police Club
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Trees, 2707 Elm St., $20 at axs.com
Tokyo Police Club will be coming to Trees in Deep Ellum Friday night on their Champ 10 tour, celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2010 album Champ. The album was re-issued on vinyl for the first time earlier this year, along with an expanded digital edition that included a previously unreleased track “Hundred Dollar Day.” Champ marked a moment in the band's career when they were looking to grow up through their sound and lyrical scope. The band actually threw out an entire early version of the record because it just didn’t match their vision. While Champ was met with mixed reviews upon its release, the album set the standard for the band's subsequent releases, earning high marks in their native Canada. By returning to the album a decade later, Tokyo Police Club invites its fans to revisit the album themselves and peel back its many layers. The band will play Champ in its entirety before playing a set of fan favorites.
Jimmie Vaughan
7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., $32 at prekindle.com
Dallas music legend Jimmie Vaughan will be playing The Kessler Theater Saturday evening in support of his new book and box set The Story. Like the box set, Vaughan's performance will cover the artist's incredible five-decade-long career in music. After moving to Austin in the late 1960s, Vaughan formed a group that once opened for The Jimi Hendrix Experience in Fort Worth. In 1974, Vaughan established The Fabulous Thunderbirds, which turned out a handful of certified hit songs throughout the 1980s. Vaughan left the band in 1990 and recorded his only album with brother Stevie Ray Vaughan, Family Style, which was released just one month after Stevie Ray died in a plane crash along with three of Eric Clapton's entourage. Through all of the ups and downs and tragedies in Jimmie Vaughan's life, his music has seen him through, and now he is ready to share his Story with the fans who have supported him.
Goose
7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway, $41+ at livenation.com
Jam bands tend to get a bad rap for playing wandering guitar solos and a lack of familiar song structure, but there's something about Goose that cuts through the typical jam band label. Perhaps it's that their sound is not like that of prototypical jam bands such as Phish or the Grateful Dead, eschewing that kind of blues-rock psychedelia that calls to mind images of hippies rolling in mud. Instead, Goose plays the energetic style of jazz rock that bands such as Steely Dan and Chicago played with intelligence, precision and a whole lot of style. However, much in the way of the Grateful Dead, many of Goose's concerts have been recorded and are available on Spotify, and if those live albums are any indication, concertgoers can expect a complete musical experience Saturday night at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall when they spend An Evening With Goose.
CHVRCHES
8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at South Side Ballroom, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., $36 at ticketmaster.com
In August, synth-pop band CHVRCHES released their fourth studio album Screen Violence, complete with a collabortation with The Cure frontman Robert Smith on "How Not To Drown." The album was named as such for the violence done on screen, by screens and through screens — something the band knows a little something about. The last time CHVRCHES played North Texas was at Fortress Festival in 2019 just days after Chris Brown declared war on the band via Instagram and his fans flooded the band with death threats. CHVRCHES was dissapointed when their "Here With Me" collaborator Marshmello released a song with Brown and stated that, "Working with people who are predators and abusers enables, excuses and ultimately tacitly endorses that behavior. That is not something we can or will stand behind." Brown responded by calling the band a "BUNCH OF LOSERS." CHVRCHES' arrival at the South Side Ballroom this Sunday will certainly be under more pleaseant circumstances.
Parquet Courts
8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at The Studio at The Factory, 2727 Canton St., $25+ at axs.com
OK, fine. So, Parquet Courts are not a Texas band, but singer Andrew Savage met guitar player Austin Brown at The University of North Texas during a Knights of the Round Table meeting where they shared and listened to new records. Also, Savage's first band Teenage Cool Kids was absolutely a Denton band. Whether or not the band claims Texas as its roots, we are still happy to have them coming back to North Texas even if we can't technically call it a homecoming. In any case, Parquet Courts have done quite well for themselves since their arrival in New York, finding themselves on "Best Album of the Year" lists whenever they decide to release one. Parquet Courts' most recent album Sympathy for Life was released Oct. 22. The album is more dance-inspired than the band's previous work mostly due to the amount of time the band had to work on the album confined by the pandemic. Monday night's show at The Studio at The Factory will be a great time to cut loose.
GWAR
8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Amplified Live, 10261 E. Technology Blvd. E., $30 at seeticket.us
Like Halley's Comet or the northern lights, a GWAR concert is something everyone should see at least once before they die. No, it doesn't matter if you don't like metal, and no, it doesn't matter if you think gimmick bands are ridiculous. GWAR has been putting on captivating, wild and hilarious stage shows since the '80s in the face of any and every controversy that came after them, and every year, they get bigger, better and even more (fake) bloody. For the unitiated, GWAR's whole concept revolves around some convulted sci-fi mythology in which the band members are barbaric intergalactic warriors fighting, well, whatever they want. The story doesn't really matter; it's in the way the band tells it, and after 30 years, it's gotten really good. It gets better. Sludge metal band EYEHATEGOD and grindcore legends Napalm Death open the show Tuesday night at Amplified Live. One tip: wear clothes you don't mind getting ruined.
Drive-By Truckers
7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $29 at prekindle.com
Co-founded by Patterson Hood, the son of David Hood from the highly influential Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, Drive-By Truckers have been creating deeply meaningful Southern rock for 25 years now and have released something in just about every one of those 25 years. Last year, the band put out two full-length records. The Unraveling came out in January and was filled with songs of political angst, which the Truckers have dealt with quite seriously throughout their career. The New OK, which came out in October, comprised outtakes from The Unraveling recordings and dealt less with politics and more with personal issues (and a cover of a Ramones song). Releasing these two companion albums in a single year allowed fans to see the many sides of the Drive-By Truckers, both in terms of music and lyrics. Their Wednesday night show at the Granada Theater will have opening support from singer/songwriter Buffalo Nichols.