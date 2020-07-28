Siamese Hips Debut Video for "Analysis Paralysis" as a Live-Show Supplement

What do you do when the world won't let you play live and you just don't feel the vibe from a livestreaming show?

You release a video that showcases what your live set would be like in a normal world.

That's what the Dallas-based, psych-rock quartet Siamese Hips has done with their debut video for "Analysis Paralysis."

"We mostly wanted to show off our light show," singer and guitarist Caleb Ditzenberger says. "I spent probably half a year programming lights for the whole set. I had to spend a lot of time to learn how to do that. And it was funny. We were going to debut that at a show the week before lockdown."

That show never happened, and who knows when it will? Until then, however, Siamese Hips are moving forward with their new video and single as a way to replace the live show they wish they could do right now.

"I mean, I'd like to do, a full set and that style where people can kind of see what our show is," Ditzenberger says. "I would have preferred to unveil that with other physical human beings. It's different, to say the least. It's been difficult trying to wrap my head around how to move forward with a project like this because it was always about the live show."

In the video, the camera moves with a kind of reckless abandon, almost as if what we are seeing was filmed by someone moving to the rhythm of a nonexistent crowd. This effect does more to capture the intensity of the band's live show than a couple of stationary, livestreaming cameras ever could.

With a sound that places the band squarely in the realm of acts like Black Angels, Queens of the Stone Age, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Night Beats, Siamese Hips' "Analysis Paralysis" wails with fuzzy guitars and brooding vocals dripping with strength and sexuality.

"I was pretty religiously listening to all of those bands when I was writing the set of material for this album," Ditzenberger says. "With this single, it's almost like a precursor to the subjects of the album. It's kind of establishing a storyline of what my headspace was like for a long time and how to get out of that stuck headspace and celebrate existing."

More specifically, "Analysis Paralysis" takes its title from the feeling one gets after analyzing something to the point of meaninglessness, something that Ditzenberger was experiencing heavily when he wrote the song almost a decade ago.

"The whole thing kind of spawned from getting out of an old relationship with someone I had been with for about four years," he remembers. "Once it was over, it set off a chain reaction of figuring out how to freely and openly enjoy life … and to learn from that stuff instead of just experiencing analysis paralysis and thinking about all the things you want to do and never doing them."

Even though the song has been in development for 10 years, Ditzenberger cannot help but notice the ironic parallels between the song's subject matter and the national crisis he is releasing the song into.

Siamese Hips put together a complex light show to debut at their next live show, then the pandemic came. Twig Capra

"When I take it out of the context of just myself and look at how the world is right now, it's kind of a cosmic joke," he says. "You know, you spent this time getting over hyper-analyzing everything and not getting anything done. And now that I've reached that point where I'm ready to go and just experience the world and all it has to offer it, it locks down on me."

Siamese Hips is not opposed to doing livestreaming shows in the future, but with such great emphasis on their live show, they want to wait until they have a better sense of control over the presentation.

"It'll probably be at a later date," Ditzenberger says. "I'm trying to get something more permanent set up for ourselves, seeing how it kind of seems like we might be in this situation for a minute ... so we can do it whatever we want as often as we want and then build on that from our own platform."