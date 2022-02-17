10 Best Concerts of the Week: Elle King, The Wonder Years, Bad Bunny and More

Thursday through Sunday of this week are packed with incredible concerts to check out. With each day, live music fans will have choices to make, but we're here to make that decision-making process just a little bit easier. On Thursday, fans can get bluesy with Houndmouth on Greenville Avenue or check out a truly unique Pink Floyd tribute show going down in Oak Cliff. On Friday, singer-songwriter Elle King makes her first stop in North Texas since the pandemic while The Wonder Years bring a more mature pop-punk sound to South Side Music Hall as Underøath plays next door. Bad Bunny will also play Friday night in the first of two shows at American Airlines Center. Saturday, sweet vocals are in store when penny bored takes the stage at Andy's in Denton and Samia plays Deep Ellum Art Co. Jazz band Snarky Puppy plays a sold-out show Sunday night, but if you didn't get your ticket, Southern rock band Thelma and the Sleaze are playing across town. Put on your thinking caps, music fans, these decisions may be difficult.
Homage Nation: "Which One's Pink?"
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., $20 at prekindle.com
Every year, The Kessler Theater hosts an event called Homage Nation, which offers a rotating collection of notable North Texas musicians. These musicians are tasked with paying tribute to an artist or band that has made some impact on their own careers. In the past, the musicians playing Homage Nation have paid their respects to Talking Heads, Joni Mitchell, Harry Nilsson and Daniel Johnston. After rescheduling the event that was originally slated to close out the year, Homage Nation is back and proud to present an all-star cast of musicians playing the music of Pink Floyd. Playing the album Animals from start to finish, bandleader Adam Pickrell has put together an excellent lineup of local musicians who will be playing the song forms, chords and melody the same while changing the sounds and instruments throughout. In the second part of the evening, four bands featuring Tim Delaughter, Cas Haley, Jeffrey Liles, Paul Slavens and more will play three Pink Floyd songs each.
Houndmouth
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $30 at prekindle.com
Indiana blues band Houndmouth formed in the summer of 2011, and a year later, they were playing SXSW promoting a self-made EP. It took Geoff Travis of Rough Trade Records one live performance at the music festival to sign the band immediately. By the end of the year, Houndmouth had been named The Guardian's "Band of the Week" before it had even released its first album. In 2013, Houndmouth was the must-see roots-rock band making its rounds on the festival and late-night talk show circuits. The band stayed with Rough Trade Records through its most commercially successful song "Sedona" before moving on to Reprise and now, Dualtone. For the band's latest record, Good For You, the band returned to its hometown in New Albany, Indiana, recording in a 19th-century shotgun house and letting the gold wallpaper illuminate the band's hi-fi minimalism.
Elle King
6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at The Studio at The Factory, 2727 Canton St., $35+ at axs.com
Singer-songwriter Elle King pulls into Deep Ellum Friday night on her Drunk And I Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour. King spent last year supporting her hit song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)," which she recorded with Miranda Lambert. The single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s rock and country digital sales charts, making King the first female artist in history to have scored four No. 1 singles in four different formats in her career. King's sound has always been hard to place while remaining familiar. Ranging somewhere between mid-tempo punkabilly and bluesy alt-country, King has shared the stage with diverse acts ranging from Dropkick Murphys to Ed Sheeran. Opening for King is actress-singer-songwriter Lola Kirke as well as Fancy Hagood, who ditched his pop moniker, Who Is Fancy, and returned to his Southern songwriting roots while maintaining the same vibrancy.
The Wonder Years
6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at South Side Music Hall, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., $29 at seetickets.us
Pennsylvania band The Wonder Years has been keeping things going since 2005, developing over the years from a spirited pop-punk into more of an alt-rock band with just a touch of emo at its core. Over the years, the band has taken several creative breaks for its members to pursue other music projects that differ wildly from The Wonder Years. This may be the reason why every time the band comes back, they do so with a greater appreciation for their original format and with a broader perspective on the genre. In 2020, the band released its Burst & Decay (Volume II) EP, which like its 2017 predecessor, presented acoustic rearrangements of seven of the band's earlier tracks. While many bands try to cash in on acoustic renditions of their classic songs, The Wonder Years meticulously rework its songs in an effort to showcase the lyrics and the musicianship of its members. Friday night will certainly be more than just another punk show.
Bad Bunny
7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 19, at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $200+ at ticketmaster.com
So few Spanish-speaking artists have captured the nation's attention like Bad Bunny. In just two years' time, the Puerto Rican singer has gone from "Who was that guy performing with J.Lo at the Super Bowl?" to selling out two nights at the American Airlines Center the week after the Super Bowl. Don't worry, there are still verified resale tickets available if you haven't gotten yours, but it'll cost you at least a couple hundred to get in. Bad Bunny was not an overnight success, however. The Latin trap artist had been doing features with rappers like Drake and Cardi B in the years leading up to his Super Bowl appearance. Even before that Bad Bunny made 15 appearances as a featured artist on Billboard's Hot Latin Song charts in 2017 alone working with the likes of reggaeton superstars J. Balvin, Karol G, Ozuna and many more. Bad Bunny is touring in support of his 2020 album, El Último Tour del Mundo, which was the first entirely Spanish-language album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Underøath
7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at South Side Ballroom, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., $32+ at ticketmaster.com
Florida metalcore band Underøath kicked off its year by releasing Voyeurist, the band's ninth album in 25 years of existence. The album was the first the band has released after four years of studio silence — the longest gap the band has had without a record without breaking up. The band must have been using the time wisely because Voyeurist was met with nearly universal acclaim. For this technologically advanced and visceral record, the band took the reins on producing the album itself, and it is a gamble that paid off. A study on the nature of life and death, Voyeurist has been called Underøath's most cohesive and coherent record by Kerrang magazine, and it will likely resurface at the end of the year when critics pick their best-ofs. British Columbian metal band Spiritbox and Virginia metalcore band Bad Omens open the show Friday night at South Side Ballroom.
penny bored
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb 19, at Andy's Bar, 122 N. Locust St., $10 at prekindle.com
Earlier this week it was announced that Denton pop-punk artist penny bored would be playing on day two of the So What!? music festival in Arlington at the end of May. The young artist will find herself performing the same day as her pop-punk forebears Sum 41 and Simple Plan — not bad for an artist who has quietly released her first single at the peak of the pandemic. Since then, penny bored has been tugging at listeners' heartstrings with her sweet vocals covering sad topics over an upbeat tempo. It's music you can dance and/or cry to. With just three singles (and one on the way) as well as a cover of Never Shout Never's "Trouble," penny bored may not have a lot of material at the moment for you to get to know her before her first headlining show at Andy's Bar in Denton on Saturday, but that means this is your chance to get in on the ground floor with a new local artist that is sure to go far.
Samia
7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Deep Ellum Art Company, 3200 Commerce St., $16 at prekindle.com
After opening for Sylvan Esso on its 2021 tour, indie singer-songwriter Samia is making her way through Dallas on her very first headlining tour. The daughter of Hocus Pocus actress Kathy Najimy (who's also the voice of King of the Hill's Peggy Hill), Samia made her debut in the fall of 2020 with her soft indie rock album The Baby. The album was praised for its sweetness and the singer's vulnerable lyrics. Though it was a meditation on powerlessness, The Baby had a humorous side to it, leaning on self-deprecating humor to break up the tension. In her latest release, however, Samia has shown that self-care really goes a long way. Her latest EP, Scout — titled after the nickname her partner gave her — glows with security, self-love and bravery. New York City singer-songwriter Annie DiRusso opens the show Saturday night at Deep Ellum Art Co.
Snarky Puppy
7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., sold out
The Denton-born, four-time Grammy-winning, jazz-fusion juggernaut Snarky Puppy will play a sold-out show at the Granada Theater Sunday night. The jazz experiment bassist Michael League started in 2004 after failing to place in any ensemble at the University of North Texas has only grown louder and prouder with each passing year. Over 40 musicians have performed with the band through its 17-year, 14-album history; the same musicians have played with Erykah Badu, Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, David Crosby and a list that stretches on and on. The band's most recent album — a double-album titled Live at the Royal Albert Hall — took home the Grammy Award for the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2020. So, when we say "sold out," we mean sold out. You'd be lucky to find anything even on a ticket exchange or resale website.
Thelma and the Sleaze
7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $15 at seetickets.us
Nashville southern rock band Thelma and The Sleaze is definitely not your typical Southern rock band. Fronted by Lauren "LG" Gilbert, Thelma and The Sleaze is an all-female, queer band born in defiance of the male-dominated rock world that shows just how hard women can rock. Since its formation, Thelma and the Sleaze have been a road band, making its business being on the road virtually non-stop whether opening for acts such as Brittany Howard, Charles Bradley and The Eagles of Death Metal or headlining small venues like it will do this Sunday night at Three Links in Deep Ellum. So, they may not be touring in support of any new recordings, but the band will be touring in support of itself. Coming along for the ride are Austin post-punk band Sailor Poon and Denver hard rockers LEGS. The Band. Thelma and the Sleaze will also have local support from blues-rock band King Clam.