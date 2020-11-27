Dallas Music News: Local Grammy Nominations, Lights All Night Drive-In

Lights All Night is still happening. Like this, but a drive-in version.

One of Dallas’s most beloved thrash metal bands, Power Trip, was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Metal Performance category. “Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live” from their 2020 release Live in Seattle: 05.28.2018 is being recognized just months after the tragic death of vocalist Riley Gale at age 34. Gale was honored last month with the announcement of the Riley Gale Memorial Library, which will be housed at the Dallas Hope Center. Other North Texans recognized in this year’s Grammy nominations include Symbolyc One, RC Williams and Snarky Puppy.

Dallas’ other beloved thrash metal band, Pantera, will be honored with a new beer. Texas Ale Project announced that its new Pantera Golden Ale will be released March of 2021.

Emo-punk band Upsetting will be releasing their latest and last single of the year Saturday, Nov. 28. “In November on Normal St.” is the third single released by the band over the course of the pandemic and fourth of the year after “Hunter Christian,” “Donnie” and “Eye of a Needle.” Like their previous singles, “In November…” will be released along with a video on the band’s Facebook page.

R&B artist Alex Blair’s new EP Season of the Curvy Fox was released Monday. Fans of Mary J. Blige and Faith Evans are sure to appreciate Blair’s honest approach to the genre. With beats that jam and a confident voice with something to say, Alex Blair brings an old school vibe with new school consciousness.

Over the weekend, Penny Bored released their very first single, “Summer Days.” It’s poppy, it’s punky, it’s short and it’s sweet, the kind of bittersweet nostalgia that always made pop-punk such an indulgent guilty pleasure.

The new solo, hip-hop project from Cherry Mantis’s Justin King, Dreams and Things, is available to stream now. King’s rhymes and rhythms are reminiscent of early Kanye and Chance the Rapper, with the solid wordplay and flow to earn a spot next to them on any stage.

Tuesday, Dec. 1, progressive rock band Great Heart will release their new Christmas album, which will feature the band’s take on traditional Christmas songs while staying faithful to the originals — with just a bit of art rock thrown in. More information can be found on the band’s Facebook page.

The annual Lights All Night music festival will take on a drive-in format this year with a slightly later date. The event will take place on Jan. 9 at Texas Motor Speedway, with headliner deadmau5.

Alt-rock band Anything But Human will debut the new video for their song “Move On” Friday, Nov. 27 on the band’s Facebook page. The single is the lead track on the band’s Push EP, which was released earlier this month.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control updated their Holiday Celebrations and Small Gatherings guidelines, encouraging “guests to avoid singing or shouting, especially indoors” and “Keep music levels down so people don’t have to shout or speak loudly to be heard.” So, please, rock on this Thanksgiving at an appropriate level.

Rock band The Band of Heathens will perform an unplugged set at the Kessler Theater on Nov. 27 in support of their latest record, Stranger. This will be one of only a few live shows the band will play this on this short tour.

Also on Nov. 27, Americana band Mike and the Moonpies, from Austin, will play The Rustic for a Thanksgiving celebration.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, local alt-rock band Meach Pango will play at Main at South Side in Fort Worth.

The 3rd Annual Roy Hargrove Tribute Show: A Fundraiser for Young Students will take place Sunday Nov. 29, at Revelers Hall in the Dallas Bishop Arts District. Terence Bradford and Congo Square will celebrate the music of Dallas legend Roy Hargrove and raise money for instruments for young music students.

On Thursday Dec. 3, Mike Cooley of the Drive-By Truckers will play a solo set at Tulips in Fort Worth.