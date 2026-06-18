7 concerts to take Dad to this Father’s Day weekend

Another Father’s Day, another drawer destined for a tie he’ll never wear, socks he’ll lose or a grill gadget that’ll rust on the patio by August. Dad doesn’t want stuff. Dad wants a night out — preferably one with a cold drink, a loud band and a story he can retell every Thanksgiving.

Lucky for you, North Texas has a stacked Father’s Day weekend with enough live music to suit every species of father out there. Here are seven shows worth the price of admission and the inevitable “back in my day” commentary.

Killswitch Engage

June 19

South Side Ballroom, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., Ste. #101

For the dad whose idea of relaxation involves double bass drums and a wall of distortion, the Massachusetts metalcore titans bring their latest record, “This Consequence,” to town alongside fellow metalheads Machine Head, Iron Reagan and Havok. With north of 3 billion streams and a knack for marrying brutality with actual melody — see the chant-along chorus of “Forever Aligned” — Killswitch lets your old man scream his frustrations into the void and high-five strangers about it. Bring earplugs. He’ll pretend he doesn’t need them. Tickets start at $35.

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Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen

June 19

Longhorn Backyard Amphitheater, 216 Corinth St.

If your pops weeps quietly at “Crazy Heart” and quotes “Yellowstone” unprompted, Bingham is your man. The Oscar-winning songwriter behind “The Weary Kind” — and the drifter Walker on TV’s biggest ranch — rolls through on his “Still Gettin’ Away With It Tour” with the glorious local jam band the Texas Gentlemen. Expect that road-worn rasp, expect “Southside of Heaven” and expect Dad to insist he, too, could’ve been a cowboy. Tickets start at $39.26.

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King George

June 19

Hub 121, 7570 TX-121 S., McKinney

Here’s the magic word: free. The only no-cover show of the bunch, this George Strait tribute band recreates the sights and sounds of the King of Country, a man who’s moved over 100 million records without ever appearing to break a sweat. Save your wallet for nachos and a margarita, and let Dad pretend it’s “Amarillo by Morning” in real time.

Kevin Morby

June 19

Tannahill’s Music Hall & Lounge, 122 E Exchange Ave., Ste. 200, Fort Worth

A release date in the 20th century isn’t a prerequisite for qualification as “dad rock.” Kevin Morby, whose narrative music is the modern runoff of the Americana sound that makes a man want to mow a lawn, may be the closest thing this generation has to Bob Dylan. His latest album, “Little Wide Open,” is another sobering confessional from the alternative country artist. Impress Dad with some new music that sounds just like the classics he grew up on. Give it a week, he’ll be blasting Morby in the garage in due time, and thanking you for introducing him to his new favorite artist. Tickets are $45.

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Randy Rogers Band & Pat Green

June 19

Billy Bob’s Texas in 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth

Texas country royalty, two-for-one. Randy Rogers, who launched his career at San Marcos’s Cheatham Street Warehouse back in 2000, shares the bill with Pat Green of “Wave on Wave” and “Carry On” fame for a full-band acoustic set in the heart of the Stockyards. And because this is Billy Bob’s, there’s live bull riding happening nearby — so, Dad gets two kinds of danger for one ticket. Tickets start at $25.

Billy Ray Cyrus

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June 20,

Billy Bob’s Texas

Don’t break our hearts: the man behind “Achy Breaky Heart” returns with “The Hill,” his new album released June 16 and produced by his son Braison. A father-son project landing on Father’s Day weekend? That’s almost too on-the-nose. Whether you’re there for the mullet nostalgia or the new material, Cyrus is proof that some heroes never stop. Tickets start at $25.

Bobby Rush

June 20,

Poor David’s Pub, 1313 Botham Jean Blvd.

Save the best for last. The three-time Grammy winner — who collected his first at 83 — brings a full band set and an acoustic Q&A to this KNON benefit. A Blues Hall of Famer and the last great ambassador of the Chitlin’ Circuit, the “Porcupine Meat” maestro has been making music for seven-plus decades. If your dad wants to show you what the blues looked like before it was cool, this is the ticket — 70 years of grit, groove and hard-won swagger in one unforgettable night. Tickets are $43.39.