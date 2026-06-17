Drag kings, dark bars and bowling: An actually good guide to Father’s Day in Dallas

This list is for the dads who know how to have fun. Or at least can be convinced of it.

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and figuring out where to take the old man can be difficult. This won’t be like every other list, though; instead, we are offering an adventurous list for the dads who know how to have fun in any setting.

For those who like a classic type of dinner celebration, you won’t find Del Frisco’s Grille on here (we do know they’re having some meal specials going on), but check out our Mother’s Day list for some standard options.

Buck Wylde’s Sausage Party Father’s Day Drag King Brunch at Ruins

2653 Commerce St., Deep Ellum

Starting this list off strong is a Father’s Day drag king brunch hosted by Buck Wylde, the Observer’s Best of 2025 drag king. Buck Wylde’s Sausage Party is Dallas’ first and only drag king brunch, which is part drag brunch and part game show. Luckily, Ruins is the venue offering amazing Mexican cuisine with Oaxacan twists and an array of agave spirits from Mexico. Buck Wylde is bringing together drag kings from all over Texas and beyond, so hurry up and snag a ticket for you and dad before it’s too late! This show takes place Sunday, June 21, 2026, at noon. It’s 18-plus, and has a two-drink minimum purchase.

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DFW Car & Toy Museum

2550 McMillan Parkway, Fort Worth

For car-loving or vintage toy-collecting dads, the DFW Car & Toy Museum is the largest car museum in Texas with over 150,000 square feet containing 200-plus cars and 3000-plus rare and antique toys. The museum offers a one-of-a-kind experience and deep appreciation for automotive history and rare collectibles. Admission is free, and the museum is dog-friendly.

Cosm Dallas

5776 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

Take sporty dads to this immersive shared-reality entertainment venue, which hosts multiple daily screenings of games and films. Currently, on rotation is the FIFA World Cup, College World Series (starting June 20) and a few movies. On June 21, the viewing options are “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “The Matrix” and College World Series: Game 2. Book your tickets on the Cosm website.

El Chingon

3404 Ross Ave., East Dallas

Another sporty spot to celebrate is the newly opened El Chingon on Ross Avenue, which is hosting a soccer-themed brunch for fútbol-loving dads. They will be broadcasting FIFA World Cup matches while serving dad some Mexican brunch favorites, cold beers, mimosas, and micheladas. They’re also hosting a cornhole tournament from noon to 4 p.m., with cash and prizes. Reservations start at $10 per person and include a food item plus a mimosa or paleta. Find tickets on Eventbrite.

Eataly Dallas

8687 N Central Expy #2172, NorthPark

Is Dad a foodie? Won’t shut up about his Italian nonna? Take him to Eataly Dallas. Indulge in some pizza, pasta, and grilled meats at their restaurant and purchase some Italian grocery staples to make your own Father’s Day meal at home. For a more interactive experience, book one of their cooking classes. On June 21, Eataly Dallas will host a Tiramasu al Limoncello Pallini making class from noon to 2 p.m. and a Cavatelli al Ragu class at 6 p.m., both for $111.70. For tickets to these classes and more, check out their website.

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Mike’s Gemini Twin

1906 S. Harwood St., The Cedars

If your dad is pretty easy-going (or if he loves a hot dog at a baseball game), take him to Mike’s Gemini Twin, a dark bar in The Cedars neighborhood. The only food they offer is hot dogs, but they sure are delicious and worth it. The bar has a list of beers and cocktails to choose from, like Mike’s dirty martini, as well as other amenities to keep you busy, like a ciggie machine, a jukebox, and a stripper pole – the perfect combination.

Four Corners Brewing Co.

1311 S Ervay St, Dallas, TX 75215

Also in the Cedars neighborhood is another laid-back option: Four Corners Brewing Co., a large brewery and a manufacturing facility with a well-decorated taproom. The menu offers guests one-of-a-kind experimental beers brewed on a small seven-barrel system. Choose from their year-round brews like Local Buzz, a crisp honey blonde, or El Chingón, a bold, hop-forward India Pale Ale, to name a few. If your dad is an open-minded beer lover, definitely bring him here.

Truck Yard

5624 Sears St., Lower Greenville

Nestled deep in Lower Greenville lives Truck Yard, a fun spot for live music, tasty spirits and rotating food trucks. There is definitely something here to satisfy every dad’s taste. Go and take advantage of happy hour on Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m. with $4 beers, $5 cocktails, and $6 frozen drinks. Indulge in classic American food like smashburgers or Tex-Mex like the ground beef nachos. The Truck Yard is a family-friendly place — and you can even bring the dog!

Goodfriend Beer Garden & Burger House

1154 Peavy Road, East Dallas

Share a great burger with your dad at GoodFriend. The atmosphere is chill, with its lived-in yet well-appointed interior making it a great spot to spend time and grab a bite with dad. The menu of burgers (made with a proprietary blend of all-Texas beef) is stellar, including The Alamo, a brisket-and-beef combo with avocado and queso. If Dad’s not in the mood for a burger, the sandwiches are also very good.

Bowlski’s Lakewood Theater

1825 Abrams Parkway, Lakewood

This theater-turned-bowling alley with live music is a fun option for Father’s Day. Bowlski’s has got you covered with pizza (Double Dave’s), rolls, sandwiches, stromboli and desserts. Enjoy some friendly competition and chow down on some food and drinks while you wait for your turn. Some other activities at Bowlski’s include a karaoke room and darts. Literally perfect for the old man.