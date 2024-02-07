 9 Dallas-Fort Worth Releases We're Looking Forward to in 2024 | Dallas Observer
The North Texas Music Releases We're Looking Forward to in 2024

Dallas has some of the world's best artists, so naturally, we're excited for these upcoming releases.
February 7, 2024
St. Vincent is one of many North Texas artists working on new music this year.
As 2024 gets underway in earnest, the calendar is starting to fill up with new music releases from locally based and grown artists, some of whom have gone on to success beyond the state’s borders.

We recently looked into the Dallas pop artists we're excited about this year, the 24 hip-hop artists and rappers to watch in 2024 and the North Texas metal bands who we predict will make big, crashing waves this year.

But some of our most established artists also have big plans for this year. Here’s a look at some notable North Texas-tied albums on the horizon.


Chris J. Norwood

Call it one of the more fascinating pivots in North Texas music recently: Acoustic troubadour Chris J. Norwood is getting funky on his new LP The Knockdown Dragout, dropping Feb. 9. It’s a bold, Stax-inspired set, presenting Norwood in the role of bandleader and soulful shouter — a departure from his more contemplative earlier material. “I’m disillusioned with the ‘sad bastard’ scene of singer-songwriters that I found myself part of,” he said in press materials. “I wanted to write some songs that I could actually sing to [wife] Carrie and dance in the kitchen to.”
click to enlarge
Chris J. Norwood wrote songs for his wife this year, and we can't wait to hear them.
Larry Gee

Song by song, Dallas-based singer-songwriter Larry Gee has been working his way back from a recent health scare. Dusting off tracks “Find Your Way to My Heart” and “Got to Have It,” which he’d recorded a few years back with producer Beau Bedford, Gee is readying the release of The Get Back, the first EP under his own name in a dozen years, and has been performing locally. He’ll participate in a Sofar Sounds gig on Feb. 9.
Pop singer Larry Gee is playing a Sofar show this week.
Vanessa Peters

Dallas-born singer-songwriter Vanessa Peters is returning to her roots, literally and figuratively, with Flying on Instruments, her forthcoming studio LP, arriving Feb. 23. Now based in Italy, Peters brought her European-bred band to Dallas in the spring of 2022, where the collective focused on more folk and pop-flavored songs Peters had written for an earlier project, 2021’s Modern Age. “For this record, we wanted to really hear the band playing together,” Peters said in press materials. “We’re really happy with the way everything turned out. Everything feels very direct and honest.”
click to enlarge
Vanessa Peters got stuck in Italy during the pandemic, but at least she has some great new songs to show for it.
Brigitte Mena

While studying at Southern Methodist University, Dallas singer-songwriter Brigitte Mena focused on music and psychology. Those dual interests would later manifest in her gripping pop-rock songs, first found on her 2018 debut Maslow and its follow-up, 2020’s Element. Now Mena is back with her third album, After the Storm, which arrives Feb. 23. “I create a story that is relatable to a wide range of listeners,” Mena said in press materials. “These are songs I think we can all resonate with in one way or another.”
click to enlarge
I mean, we just met. But sure, we love Brigitte Mena.
Norah Jones

North Texas-bred Grammy winner Norah Jones (who studied at Grapevine High School, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and the University of North Texas) is back with her first studio album in four years (and her ninth overall), following 2020’s Pick Me Up Off the Floor. In a press release, Jones describes the forthcoming Visions, dropping March 8, as “a vibrant and joyous 12-song set ... about feeling free, wanting to dance, making it right, and acceptance of what life brings.”
click to enlarge
Norah Jones is easily one of the most successful artists to emerge from North Texas.
Thomas Csorba

Dallas-based singer-songwriter Thomas Csorba is readying a new LP, Windchimes, for release on April 19. “This record represents the intimacy and heaviness of new beginnings — of the ups and downs in life as a husband, a father, and as someone trying to make a life in music,” Csorba wrote on Facebook. A follow-up to his 2020 self-titled LP, Windchimes was recorded at Fort Worth’s venerable Niles City Sound, with assistance from Robert Ellis and Josh Block.

Charley Crockett

Keeping pace with the river of material singer-songwriter Charley Crockett unleashes in any given year has been a challenge since his 2015 debut, A Stolen Jewel. “Prolific” almost seems too modest a descriptor of his output. The Dallas-reared Crockett kicked off 2024 by announcing the April 26 release of $10 Cowboy, the follow-up to a pair of 2022 efforts (Lil G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley and The Man from Waco), and his 11th studio album to date.
Charley Crockett has a new album seemingly every few months. That doesn't make each release any less exciting.
Toadies

It’s been a minute since Fort Worth’s Toadies last dropped a studio album — 2017’s The Lower Side of Uptown, to be exact — but that seven-year drought ends in 2024, when Vaden Todd Lewis and his bandmates release The Charmer, which was recorded last summer with renowned producer and engineer Steve Albini at his Electrical Audio studio in Chicago. “His recordings of bands are honest; there’s not much in the way of Pro Tools fixing (he records to tape) or studio trickery (no Auto-Tune in sight!),” guitarist Clark Vogeler told American Songwriter recently. “It’s mostly just a band in a room with microphones, playing the songs, and that appeals to us at this point.”
click to enlarge
Toadies finally have an album this year, produced by Steve Albini.
St. Vincent

Whether the Dallas-raised musician known as St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) musters up a new studio album this year remains to be seen — but Clark is definitely working on material. It’s been three years since her smartly sleazy record Daddy’s Home, produced in part by Jack Antonoff, was released, and reports surfaced last year that she was collaborating in Los Angeles with guitar god Niles Rodgers, who called their session “so real deal f-ing wonderful I’m trying to not lose my mind.”
click to enlarge
We'll never forget St. Vincent's Daddy's Home era, but we're ready for a new one.
