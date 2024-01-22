10 Dallas Pop Artists You Need To Know in 2024

Dallas’ up-and-coming local pop stars bring everything people love about pop to the table. Some of them may compel you to get up and dance. Some might move you to tears. Some may even do both at the same time.
Here are some Dallas-based pop artists we’ll be keeping an eye on in 2024. We think you should too.
Mkn Coffee
Over the past 20 years or so, the lines between indie rock and pop have become increasingly blurred, with tight guitar riffs and infectious pop hooks being combined to produce some of the biggest crossover hits in recent memory. Mkn Coffee (pronounced like "makin' coffee), with its post-punk-inspired indie pop, falls into the middle of that Venn diagram. The Dallas-based quartet would fit right in on a playlist that includes The 1975, Two Door Cinema Club, The Smiths and Vampire Weekend.
Essential Tracks: “Are We Dancing Yet,” “Your Eyes.” Bonus: Check out the charming weekly YouTube series “Mkn Vlogs.”
Chloe Jobin
Jobin has labeled herself “The Blue Girl,” and it’s a fitting moniker. It not only applies to her hair, clothes and most of her album art, but also her downbeat indie pop, a perfect soundtrack for days when you’re feeling blue. We’d recommend Jobin to fans of Halsey, Billie Eilish, Faye Webster and Lorde.
Essential Tracks: “My Way Back Home,” “Pieces” and the entire Chloe Was Here EP.
Zeke Forever
Since we first sat down with Zeke Forever in 2021, the artist has released three albums, each one expanding his highly danceable sound. The name of his latest album, OVERSTIMULATION, seems like a bit of a misnomer. A lot is going on in terms of attention-grabbing production choices, but it’s also never enough. Zeke Forever could hold his own on a playlist of pop heavy-hitters like Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Kylie Minogue and Janet Jackson.
Essential Tracks: “CE SOIR,” “Not Your Enemy" and “Relapse.”
Corina Grove
Grove released her first three singles in 2023 and quickly established herself as a connoisseur of cinematic ballads. “In the Stars” transports listeners to the prom scene at the end of an ‘80s teen movie, that moment when the main character locks eyes with their best friend across the dance floor and realizes they were the one all along. Needless to say, we’re looking forward to seeing where Grove’s music takes us in 2024. Check her out if you like The Cranberries, Carly Simon or Stevie Nicks.
Essential Tracks: “In the Stars,” “I’ve Been Here Before” and “Lost for Good.” (All of them, basically.)
Elyse Jewel
Teenage singer-songwriter Elyse Jewel made a splash in 2022 with the release of her visual EP Dear Diary, a no-skip collection of confessional bops. She’s been teasing new music on Instagram, and if it builds on the hype from her last release, it’s best to get in on the ground floor now. Check her out if you’re into Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and Renee Rapp.
Essential Tracks: “Friends,” “Before You" and “Different Colors.”
Peyton Stilling
Stilling’s sound is reminiscent of the 2000s, but not in the way that’s uber-trendy right now. Her music is giving less Britney Spears and more Nelly Furtado circa Whoa, Nelly! Songs like “Love Language” and “Better” are undeniable bops, but in a laid-back and earthy sort of way. Stilling might just be ahead of the curve on the next wave of Y2K nostalgia to roll through. She’ll fit in on a playlist with Furtado, Natasha Beddingfield and JoJo.
Essential Tracks: “Love Language, “Forest Through the Trees” and “Better.”
Loren Kole
Kole’s music is what the kids might call “Euphoria-core.” Much like the HBO drama, songs “Lost in Translation” and “Aphrodite” are moody, atmospheric and dripping with lush synths and cool-girl vibes. She’s also teasing new music, and we’re looking forward to being pulled back into her world. Check her out if you listen to Ariana Grande, SZA and Frank Ocean.
Essential Tracks: “Lost in Translation,” “Aphrodite” and “Medusa.”
YASMEEN*
Yasmeen*’s style of R&B-infused pop is both a nostalgic treat and a breath of fresh air. It’s the kind of music you put on in the car after a long day of work and just let her smooth voice ease all the tension. She lists her influences as Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake, and we think she’s right on the money.
Essential Tracks: “Something Good,” “Situationship” and “Are U Down?”
Alexandria Gore
Gore’s music is nostalgic new wave magic. Standout single “Blur” is in the same league as “Just Like Heaven” by The Cure and “I Melt With You” by Modern English, as that kind of song you wish your crush would put on a playlist for you. We sincerely hope to see "Blur" featured in an indie coming-of-age story someday. Check out Gore if you like The Cure, The Jam, Tears for Fears and A Flock of Seagulls.
Essential Tracks: “Blur,” “Someone Else” and “Wasting Time.”
Cabus
With this side project, the artist also known as Larry g(EE) trades bombastic soul-pop for glossy synth-pop, and we're already hooked. We recommend Cabus to anyone who listens to Passion Pit, The Naked and Famous and CHVRCHES, or to anyone who was already into Larry Gee and will follow him wherever his muse takes him.
Essential Tracks: "Borrowed Time," "Call" and "Fangs."
Honorable Mentions: Allison Ponthier and Paul Russell
These two graduates of Allen High School may have already left North Texas and made a name for themselves in pop music, but they deserve a shout-out nonetheless. Russell broke out in 2023 with his single, “Lil Boo Thang” and is set to release his follow-up, “Say Cheese,” on Jan. 26. Ponthier headlined Dallas Pride last year and also released her single “Character Development” to both critical acclaim and TikTok virality. We can’t wait to see what these budding hometown heroes accomplish next.