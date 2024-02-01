 The 5 Best New Metal Bands to Watch This Year in Dallas | Dallas Observer
5 North Texas Metal Bands Making Major Moves in 2024

Dallas-Fort Worth is a well-known metal destination. These 5 metal bands will rock you this year.
February 1, 2024
Tribal Gaze is one of the best metal bands in North Texas.
Tribal Gaze is one of the best metal bands in North Texas. Sydney Stauts
It’s a new year, and that part of the new year where we are past those best-of-previous-year album lists. Now that the dust and recency bias has at least somewhat settled, we can look ahead to the music we'll be keeping our eye on — including the best local pop and rap/hip-hop artists to watch as they make money moves (“money,” in this context, means the same thing it meant in the 1996 film Swingers — but hopefully its literal definition also applies).

We published a detailed story in November about some of the torchbearers of Dallas heavy metal, and now other artists are poised to make similar career strides in 2024. Since we already discussed Fugitive and Frozen Soul at great length in that story, they will not appear in this list, as worthy of our accolades and attention as they are.

So consider this a guide for what’s to come for Dallas metal’s national presence in 2024. Many of these bands have been on the come-up for a while, but those of you who have not felt this particular pulse of local metal are now put on notice.

Here are the North Texas metal bands to watch this year:

Escuela Grind

For fans of: Infest, Napalm Death, Scowl, Integrity
Songs to check out: “Meat Magnet,” “Forced Collective Introspection” and “Misrepresented”
This band is based in Massachusetts, but drummer and founding member Jesse Fuentes got his start in Dallas after playing in bands such as Kill the Client and Melora. Tom Sifuentes, also from Dallas, was previously in White Arms of Athena.

Escuela Grind has since evolved from a powerviolence band into one that meshes the genre with grindcore, hardcore, death metal and other subgenres. With a Barney Greenway of Napalm Death collaboration now under their belt for January, this already proves to be a year of promise for School Rechina (this nickname will probably not catch on, but that’s OK). Escuela Grind are currently doing a tour with Take Offense and Bonginator, which will be followed by yet another tour with Capra.

The band has had something of a polarizing reception in grindcore circles, but music that upsets the anti-deodorant demographic is a selling point, especially considering that the band making it is for “the girls, the gays [and] the theys.” This messaging extends to Escuela’s merch game, which has graced us with now-sold-out tees that include a Sailor Moon graphic and a non-disclaimer that they are “Funded by Big Homo.”

Post Profit

For fans of: Hopesfall, Circa Survive, Incubus, Thrice
Songs to check out: “Phantom Limb,” “Smother!” and “When You Think It’s Right”
Earlier this month, Revolver magazine named Longview-based post-hardcore band Post Profit one of five “Badass Rising Bands You Need to Know,” a list that carries even more weight considering how early in the year it was.

A couple of months back, Post Profit did a coheadline tour with Atlanta band Silly Goose and opened for another Texas band, the Grammy-nominated Nothing More. Fresh from being signed by SharpTone Records, a week-long leg through the Midwest with Dead Poet Society is on the docket for the first half of this year. We can only speculate that the latter half of the year will be just as eventful, but that’s speculation we’d be comfortable with.


Kublai Khan TX

For fans of: Cro-Mags, Have Heart, Knocked Loose, Turnstile
Songs to check out: “Theory of Mind,” “Eyes Up” and “Swan Song”
Kublai Khan TX got their start in the Sherman-Denison area in the late 2000s/early 2010s, when they often played VFW shows with other locals such as Kid Liberty. It was a godsend for Sherman kids who wanted to experience a punk or metal show but couldn’t just get down to Dallas on a whim.

After paying thankless dues for a good decade or so, Kublai Khan made a meteoric ascension that can be best compared to that which Hatebreed and Killswitch Engage encountered 20 years ago. In the spring of this year, the band will embark on a U.S. tour with Sunami and Judiciary, which includes already sold-out shows at historic venues such as Metro in Chicago and Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

In November, Kublai Khan teased a new record that appears to be scheduled for release this year.
click to enlarge
Escuela Grind will school you in metal.
Bob Shelley

Tribal Gaze

For fans of: Dying Fetus, Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, Creeping Death
Songs to check out: “Tower of Illness,” “Until the Savior Returns” and “Shapeless Sovereign”
As we have perpetually reported, Frozen Soul has become one of the biggest metal exports to come from Dallas over the past couple of years. As they made a huge splash in 2023, the proverbial tidal wave lifted all boats, including that of fellow Dallas-via-Longview death metallers Tribal Gaze. This culminated in mid-2023 when the two bands embarked on a tour that doubled as a roadshow for Frozen Soul’s Wrecking Ball Metal Madness, which included a festival appearance in Worcester, Massachusetts, with Lamb of God and Hatebreed.

Death metal is having another moment, and along with other bands such as Gatecreeper and 200 Stab Wounds, Tribal Gaze is already proving to be a significant part of it.

UnityTX

For fans of: Ho99o9, Slipknot, Linkin Park, Dropout Kings
Songs to check out: “ROC SH!T,” “POWER” and “PICTURE THIS”
Speaking of Lamb of God and Frozen Soul, Dallas’ own hybrid-metal-and-rap-and-hardcore outfit UnityTX is playing Lamb of God’s Headbanger’s boat cruise with Frozen Soul, as well as Dethklok, Corrosion of Conformity and Napalm Death.

At this point in 2024’s trajectory, UnityTX is positioned to become one of Pure Noise Records’ most hyped acts, along with Knocked Loose and Drug Church.
Garrett Gravley was born and grew up in Dallas. He mostly writes about music, but veers into arts and culture, local news and politics. He is a graduate of the University of North Texas and has written for the Dallas Observer since October 2018.

