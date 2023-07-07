Dallas Singer Sarah Johnson Is Hosting a 'Singles Only' Single Release Party

A whole lot of people say Dallas is a bad place to date; hell, we’ve mentioned it a few times. But, hey, if we continue to tell ourselves that we live in the worst city to find love on planet Earth, we might end up creating a self-fulfilling prophecy. Maybe a little less cynicism would be beneficial. You can’t find love if you don’t try, after all. That’s what Sarah Johnson thinks anyway.
Johnson is a Dallas-based musician and artist who hopes to change how people look at dating in Big D. She's had her fair share of bad dating experiences, but a lot of good ones too.
“Overall it has been a little bit of everything; I’ve been through the wringer with plenty of stereotypical Dallas guys, but my experiences have run the spectrum," she says. "I’ve dated all types of guys. It hasn’t been all bad, and even the bad experience ends up turning into funny stories to share.”
If only we could all be so chill.
After a little thoughtful reflection on her dating life, Johnson channeled her experiences into her art. She penned a heartfelt song titled "Looking for Someone," which is about finding love in a bar. But Johnson's creative vision didn't stop there. She took the idea a step further, deciding to unveil her brand-new single with a one-of-a-kind, singles-only single release party on July 7 at Adair’s Saloon in Deep Ellum.
“I always want to try new and creative ideas for my song releases," she says. "It’s important to me to create a memorable experience for my audience. I try to think about how I can get them in a room and serve them once they are there.”
Johnson aspires to create an environment where people can liberate themselves from the confines of their screens and forge connections with people right in front of them, people they would be unlikely to encounter otherwise.
“I want to get people out of their Dallas bubble — a lot of people tend to go out exclusively in the neighborhoods they live in," she says. "That can be very limiting. I reached out to a lot of different organizations to help draw in a really diverse group of people, a group that is truly representative of the city.”
Johnson has invested considerable effort to ensure that this experience is truly unforgettable. She has even enlisted the participation of Alexandria Ashraf, a renowned Dallas influencer better known as @thebasicbloggerbitch, who gained a following from her entertaining content by hilariously exposing the abhorrent behavior of some of the Dallas men she encounters in her dating escapades.
“It means something that she is willing to give this party a chance and give this event and maybe even give Dallas guys another chance,” Johnson says.
The singer has recruited other sponsors, too, including City Boots Official, Topped Hats and Tayhoss Design.
“I always like to include local businesses in my events, to keep the sense of community and to spread awareness of their brands," she says. "It’s exciting when everyone can come together and support each other.”
To top it all off, Rico De Leon will be DJing to get everyone loosened up and ready to mingle.
Johnson genuinely hopes that her event gives people who may have given up on dating a sense of hope and possibility.
“I really hope that people come away with the realization that there are amazing people in Dallas and that it is worthwhile to give things a chance, go see a musician that you have never heard of, be intentional about going out and don’t be afraid to approach strangers," she says. "I want all the singles to feel like we are all in this together.”
For the skeptics, it may all seem a little too good to be true. Meeting people is hard, and sometimes dating makes you want to take a vow of celibacy and join a convent. However, you can, at the very least, rest assured that anyone you hit on at Johnson’s single release party isn't taken. Granted, you're not immune to the possibility of rejection, but don't let that discourage you. At worst, you may end up making a few new friends as you bond over shared tales of dreadful dating experiences. At best, maybe you really will find love. And if you end up getting married after meeting the love of your life at this event, make sure to get Johnson to play at your wedding.