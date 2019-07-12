Music News: Billie Eilish, Jeff Goldblum and John Fogerty Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

Billie Eilish's upcoming Dallas appearance highlights a busy week of new concert announcements. And, while that show is likely to draw masses to American Airlines Center this fall, there are a slew of other artists, both large and small, coming this way. Read ahead for the details.
- Billie Eilish is bringing her When We All Fall Asleep World Tour to Dallas for an Oct. 8 performance at American Airlines Center. Only 17, the global superstar has already gotten eight songs placed on the Billboard Hot 100 and garnered a social media influence of millions. And, less than a year ago she was headlining The Granada, so safe to say, this has been a pretty fast rise for her. Tickets are on sale July 12.
- Jeff Goldblum has become one of the most beloved actors of this generation. The quirky 66-year-old has been appearing in films for decades, but for just as long he's been a touring jazz musician. He'll appear with his outfit The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at Annette Strauss Square on Sept. 19. Tickets are on sale July 12.
- On Sept. 6, native Texan Paul Cauthen will celebrate the release of his new album, Room 41, with a show at The Kessler Theater. The album's lead track, "Cocaine Country Dancing" is already getting a lot of airplay and gaining traction in the national press. Medicine Man Revival opens. Tickets are on sale July 12.
- Joseph is an American folk trio comprised of three sisters, Natalie Closner Schepman and Allison and Meegan Closner. Signed to ATO Records, they've been playing to larger venues on each outing across the country. Catch them Oct. 9 at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale July 12.
- Mexico City-based singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade will be out on the road this year celebrating her 20th year of making music. She has won a Grammy, won multiple Latin Grammys and collaborated with Miguel on a track for the motion picture Coco. She'll play The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Oct. 8. Tickets are on sale July 12.
- BANKS has mastered the delicate art of genre crossing. Her deft ability to blend hip-hop, alt-rock and synth-infused jams has earned her a large audience and a prime slot opening for The Weeknd. She's out on her own headlining tour that will swing by House of Blues on Oct. 9. Tickets are on sale July 12.
- At 74, John Fogerty shows little sign of slowing down. The former CCR frontman, who also has decades worth of solo hits, will celebrate New Year's Eve with a show at The Global Event Center at WinStar. It's a night that should be filled with hearty singalongs and sweet nostalgia. Tickets are on sale July 12.
- And, right on cue, Willie Nelson and Family will be back in the area for a Nov.r 29 concert at The Global Event Center at WinStar. Barely a week after his Outlaw Festival and annual Fourth of July Picnic rolled through Texas, fans will get another local opportunity to see the legend in action. Tickets are on sale July 12.
