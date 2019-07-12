Music News: Billie Eilish, Jeff Goldblum and John Fogerty Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

Billie Eilish's upcoming Dallas appearance highlights a busy week of new concert announcements. And, while that show is likely to draw masses to American Airlines Center this fall, there are a slew of other artists, both large and small, coming this way. Read ahead for the details.

Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.