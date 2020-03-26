Satiate Your Concert Withdrawal With These 10 Live Videos Filmed in North Texas

Kevin Parker and Tame Impala have reinvented the psych-rock wheel. Watch that invention come to life on their concert video.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the coronavirus has gotten concerts canceled faster than Kevin Spacey, and things are only expected to get worse. Thankfully, many artists are doing livestreams to help those jonesing for a live music experience, but nothing can fully replicate the experience of breathing the same air with an artist in a crowded room.

To alleviate the concert withdrawals for you restless live music addicts we compiled this list of Dallas shows over the past 30 years that have been filmed in their glorious entirety. If you truly want to make the experience seem more lifelike, spill beer all over your shoes and begin chain-smoking.

Nine Inch Nails at Video Bar, June 26, 1990

Sadly, there is no video of Nine Inch Nails’ first Dallas show at Arcadia Theater, but there is footage of Trent Reznor’s legendary show at Video Bar, which was part of the second leg of the Pretty Hate Machine Tour. Think about this show next time you find yourself within the vicinity of the 7-Eleven on Elm Street.

Bedhead at Club Clearview, Oct. 9, 1993

Dallas’ quintessential slowcore band Bedhead was a regular at the long-defunct Club Clearview, but as you can see in this video, this set received a criminally lukewarm reception. The 1993 Red River Shootout (the annual college football game between University of Texas and University of Oklahoma) took place at the Cotton Bowl earlier that afternoon, so nobody was in the spirit to jam to depressing music.

The Jesus Lizard at Orbit Room, Dec. 16, 1994

At the 3:53 mark, you can see the infamous moment when an audience member throws a glass bottle at vocalist David Yow during the song “Seasick.” These days, it’s an audience tradition to throw empty beverage containers at the band, and this may very well be the reason why.

Pantera at Tarrant County Convention Center (Fort Worth), Dec. 31, 1995

Can you imagine being lucky enough to ring in the new year with a Pantera homecoming show? If you were there, you were blessed by the gods of metal. Maybe that will help you now.

Modest Mouse at Rubber Gloves (Denton), March 16, 2000

This show happened three months before the band released their third full-length The Moon & Antarctica. Two weeks before the album’s release, the band returned to North Texas to play Galaxy Club.

St. Vincent at Good Records, Oct. 23, 2011

As Annie Clark became a household name with her album Strange Mercy, she performed a two-night stand at the Kessler. Between those two stints, she also played an acoustic show at Good Records. How cool is that?!

Justice at Palladium Ballroom, Oct. 31, 2012

If the world ends because of the coronavirus, just remember how lucky we were to have Justice play our city on Halloween.

Tyler, the Creator at Bomb Factory, June 5, 2015

This doesn’t hold a candle to Tyler, the Creator’s amazing Grand Prairie show back in October, but this happened just a few months after Bomb Factory reopened, and it took place at a time when Tyler was maturing. For more on this, peep our review.

Kendrick Lamar at American Airlines Center, July 14, 2017

There was a disastrous afterparty for this show that took place at The Door, but that dumpster fire notwithstanding, the concert had a quality bill. Kung-Fu Kenny had just dropped DAMN. Travis Scott was a solid year from releasing his magnum opus ASTROWORLD, and D.R.A.M. was still attracting considerable hype for his hit single “Broccoli.” Even if Scott and D.R.A.M. didn’t open, it was worth the price of admission alone to see the crowd go wild as Lamar played “HUMBLE” twice.

Tame Impala at Toyota Music Factory, Oct. 2, 2019

Since Tame Impala’s show at American Airlines Center got 86’d, relive the magic that was the Australian band’s Irving show last fall.