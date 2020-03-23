9 Local Acts Livestreaming Concerts This Week

It's no secret that local musicians are being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bars and restaurants are closed and people are advised to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people. Consequently, concerts and all types of live performance have been canceled. This has sparked a trend in the music industry around the globe. Many acts are taking to their livestreams to perform for their fans and take donations in these trying times. Here are a few locals who have jumped on the web for you to view from the comfort of your home. Keep your eyes peeled for these artists' Venmo, Cash App and/or PayPal accounts to leave them a virtual tip when you can.

Cure for Paranoia

The award-winning Deep Ellum hip-hop soul band Cure for Paranoia has helped take the historic neighborhood worldwide. The group, made up of Tomahawk Jones, Jay Analogue, Stanley Francisko and Cameron McCloud, left their hometown seeking shelter from a rumored deadly scourge that would destroy the planet. The end of the world didn’t happen, but the birth of their band did. Since then, the group has taken home several Dallas Observer Music Awards and played at several of Erykah Badu’s Birthday Bashes. The end of the world still hasn’t happened yet, but all of the band’s shows were canceled or postponed. They are now taking to Facebook Live where people can tune in to see them jam in a series called Couchella. Facebook.com/CureForParanoia

Darren Eubank

Darren Eubank of the local band D and Chi is bringing artists together for a series of livestreamed showcases called Corona Concert. The first one took place this past weekend and featured artists including Andrew Holmes, The Last City and more. All Eubank asks of viewers is to pay a small fee or tip that will be given to the artists. He said it will be like a virtual songwriters' roundtable, where artists will perform their songs and tell stories. Facebook.com/DarrenEubank

Jessica McVey

The smooth-singing local country singer Jessica McVey has been wailing all over North Texas for some time. She broke out with her debut single “John Deere in the Headlights” in 2018, and she hasn’t slowed down since. While everyone is stuck inside, McVey and guitarist Fletcher Moud will bring the music to the people with Quarantine Sessions every Wednesday. Tune in on McVey’s Facebook page to see them do their thing. Facebook.com/JessicaMcVeyMusic

TryMore MOJO

The local psychedelic space funk powerhouse TryMore MOJO is bringing its funky riffs, modular soundscapes, energetic vocals and heavy grooves to the screens of every man, woman and child who decides to tune in. So far, the band has had two volumes of what they are calling "Lock'd In Quaran-Stream" during which they can remotely melt their fans' faces. They will be accepting donations for said face melting. You won't want to miss 'em. Facebook.com/trymoremojo

Paul Slavens

If you didn’t get to see Paul Slavens take the stage at Dan’s Silverleaf as the Spontaneous Song Generator before everything was shut down because of COVID-19, don’t worry. You can still see Slavens do his thing from the comfort of your own home while you're social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Slavens will write and perform songs on the spot, improvising about whatever comes to mind. The audience will throw song title suggestions to him from behind their screens and he’ll just run with them. You might hear songs about escaping the spiraling vortex of Ikea, robot children or whatever else people can think of. Facebook.com/slavens

Vandoliers

The alt-country, almighty Vandoliers advise that you stay home, wash your hands and listen to their music during these trying times. If you want to see them in action, you can catch them on the livestream. The band’s lead singer, Joshua Fleming, hopped on last Friday for their first pandemic performance. You can catch the band Wednesday on The Ranch’s Facebook page. Facebook.com/Vandoliers

Jade Nickol

Last year, local singer-songwriter Jade Nickol released her debut EP Murphy’s Law after putting out her second single "Marijuana and Gin." The single and the EP starkly contrast with Nickol's first release, “Best Friends,” in which she tried her hand at country music. In May, Nickol told the Observer that she tried to wipe the internet clean of "Best Friends," frustrated with the initial direction she tried to take her music. "Marijuana and Gin" marked a new beginning for Nickol's music career, in which she wants to write songs that are more true to herself. If you haven't seen her live yet, swing by her Facebook page for her Late Night Session streams. Facebook.com/JadeNickol

Mitchell Ferguson

The chord-slinging, heavy-hitting singer-songwriter Mitchell Ferguson has jammed across the country and beyond. Now he's taking his jamming to the World Wide Web amid the coronavirus. Ferguson hopped on Facebook Live for the first part of the quarantine with singer-songwriter Corina Grove. If you missed it, don't worry. The artist says there is more to come. Keep an eye out for his stream as he performs originals and covers and takes requests from viewers. Facebook.com/listentomitchellferguson

Rhett Miller

Old 97's singer Rhett Miller is bringing live performances to his fans through the website StageIt.com. His first foray into the livestreaming realm was last Wednesday. The stream is set up for pay-what-you-can donations and a live chat. There are only two rules for people who want to view Miller as he performs from his office in the basement of his New York Hudson Valley home: no stage diving and no flash photography. StageIt.com