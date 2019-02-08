Music News: Al Green and The Lemonheads Highlight a New Week of Show Announcements

There are lots of new concert announcements this week as bands and artists continue rounding out their schedules. We've got a slew of singer-songwriters, a country mega-act and a couple of interesting revivals planning visits.
- Soul artist India.Arie is hitting the road this year in support of her upcoming album, Worthy. It's her first album in five years, so anticipation and excitement for this venture will be high. Locally, she'll play at The Theatre at Grand Prairie on May 19. Tickets are on sale Feb. 8 at axs.com.
- Legendary soul singer Al Green is hitting the road for the first time in over seven years. Scheduled around his appearance at this spring's New Orleans Jazz Fest, Green is only visiting a couple of cities, one of which happens to be Irving, where The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory will play host on April 26. Tickets are on sale Feb. 8 at livenation.com.
-
King Grizzard and the Lizard Wizard are traveling back this way from their native Australia to bring their psychedelic rock to the masses. With well over a dozen albums in the can and a penchant for wildly eclectic and entertaining live shows, this show should definitely pack a punch. They'll appear at The Bomb Factory on Sept. 6. Tickets are on sale Feb. 8 at ticketfly.com.
- Singer-songwriter Joe Jackson has been going strong for quite a while now pumping out jangly memorable hit singles. To commemorate his longevity, he's heading out on the road this year on his appropriately named Four Decade Tour. He'll appear at The Majestic Theatre on June 1. Tickets are on sale Feb. 8 at axs.com.
- It's been quite a few years since we've seen or heard from The Prodigy around here. The dance-punk pioneers of "Firestarter" fame are back out on the road for the first time in the United States in over a decade. They'll play a May 5 show at South Side Ballroom. Tickets are on sale Feb. 8 at livenation.com.
-
Zac Brown Band is bringing their touring machine to Dos Equis Pavilion for a sure-to-be-packed performance on Oct. 26. Celebrate the heart of autumn with some heartfelt tunes and catchy singalongs. Tickets are on sale Feb. 8 at livenation.com.
-
Bear's Den, a London-based Americana outfit, has carved out a strong presence the last two years touring with the likes of Ben Howard, Nathaniel Rateliff and Mumford and Sons. They'll bring their lilting harmonies and shuffling folk ditties to Deep Ellum's Canton Hall for a May 7 performance. Tickets are on sale Feb. 8 at ticketfly.com.
-
Dungeon Family is a hip-hop collective tour featuring the likes of genre superstars Big Boi, Goodie Mob, Organized Noize and KP The Great. It's a reunion tour for the Atlanta natives and a chance for Big Boi to reconvene with some of the top names of his career. The exclusive 10-date outing makes a stop at The Bomb Factory on April 18. Tickets are on sale Feb. 8 at ticketfly.com.
- With songs like "It's a Shame About Ray" and "Into Your Arms," The Lemonheads were a musical force on the late '80s/early '90s alternative rock scene. Recently, lead singer Evan Dando announced that the band will be out on tour for much of 2019 supporting their latest release of cover tunes called Varshons II. They'll play the Granada Theater on May 30, with former Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson opening. Tickets are on sale Feb. 8 at prekindle.com.
- The soothing soul sounds of Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan will fill the summer air as the pair has plotted a summer tour together. The multiple Grammy winners will take their show to a variety of North American performance spaces, including a stop July 13 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Tickets are on sale Feb. 8 at livenation.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!