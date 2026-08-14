Don Toliver’s Octane World Tour return to Dallas felt like leftovers

Last night, Don Toliver took over the American Airlines Center for the second time this summer, returning for another sold-out show on the second leg of his Octane World Tour. Toliver had already stopped in Dallas on June 13, but demand was strong enough to warrant a return, and judging by the packed arena, there was clearly an audience for it. But fans were in for a disappointing night as most of the show, Toliver was a secondary player, relying on back tracks and DJs instead of performing live.

Toliver appeared dressed entirely in white with oversized shoes, baggy pants and a matching jacket promptly at 9:30 p.m. The set leaned heavily on Toliver’s newer material, opening with “E85” before transitioning through a mix of recent tracks and some of the biggest songs of his career.

For what felt like nearly half the show, though, Toliver’s DJ was doing most of the heavy lifting. Having a DJ play records during a concert isn’t exactly unheard of, but there is a difference between keeping the crowd energized between songs and essentially staging an extended intermission, with the greatest hits played from the table. Hearing songs like “Lemonade” or “Private Landing” blasted through an arena is fun, but when you pay to see Toliver, you would rather watch him actually perform them.

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Even when he was onstage, Toliver relied heavily on his backing tracks, which also isn’t a rarity, but he didn’t seem very interested in supporting the tracks, either. He would rap the opening lines of a song, throw in a few ad-libs, dance around and wave his hands while a computer did the rest.

At times, it made the show feel less like a concert and more like a massive listening party with Toliver serving as the hype man. The crowd, however, did not seem to mind.

Toliver’s music has become deeply intertwined with the internet generation. Songs like “No Pole,” “Cardigan” and tracks from his latest project have taken on lives of their own through TikTok clips, edits and viral moments. His music is often less lyrically dense than many of his contemporaries, relying instead on atmosphere, melody and production.

Thursday night’s stop on the Octane Tour wasn’t exactly a can’t-miss show, but the stage deisgn was impressive. Madison Truscan

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If anything, watching the audience might have been the most entertaining part of the entire night. The general admission floor erupted into mosh pits whenever a recognizable beat dropped, with hordes of young fans losing their minds over songs they had spent years hearing through TikTok edits.

The biggest reactions came when Toliver dipped into the songs that helped build his career. “No Pole” sent the arena into a frenzy, while “Can’t Say” felt like a reward for the fans who had been following him before his music became so inseparable from internet culture.

During “Gemstone” Toliver performed from a suspended platform, hovering above the crowd as the floor erupted underneath him, providing one of the night’s strongest visual moments, but still a concert trope borrowed from his contemporaries. In 2026, we’d be more impressed to find a Grammy-nominated rapper that doesn’t have a suspended platform during their set.

Toliver clearly understands what a modern arena rap show is expected to deliver visually, with giant production pieces, mosh pits, DJs, viral hits and a crowd encouraged to treat every song like a riot soundtrack. But it is difficult not to notice how heavily the show borrows from the liveshow blueprints drawn by the artists that came before him.

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Don Toliver performs atop a floating platform from above the crowd at American Airlines Center. Madison Truscan

Artists like Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky have all developed distinctive approaches to their concerts, creating larger-than-life spectacles. Toliver has many of the same ingredients. What he does not yet have is the fully-rounded stage presence that makes the artists who’ve inspired him true performers. What Toliver lacks in commandment, he attempts to make up for in theatre.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But once the lights, platforms, backing tracks and DJ interludes are stripped away, the person at the center of the spectacle still has to carry the show. Right now, Toliver doesn’t quite get there.

The “E85” rapper’s vocal delivery didn’t manage to match the tour’s granduer production. Madison Truscan

The crowd certainly had fun, and for many of the young fans packed into the American Airlines Center, that may have been enough. But for an artist capable of selling out the same arena twice in a matter of months, the expectations should be higher. Toliver has the songs, the audience and the production budget to give a memorable show, now he just has to be worth remembering.

Until then, the “E85” rapper is a sweet surprise on the nightly doom scroll, but he falls short of being a must-see live show.