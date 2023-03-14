 How To Celebrate St. Patrick's in Dallas-Fort Worth | Dallas Observer
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With Live Music in DFW

March 14, 2023 4:00AM

Haul your ass to the St. Patrick's Day concerts happening this week.
Rumor has it that St. Patrick died on March 17 one year in the fifth century and, as usual, we shall commemorate his death with green beer, pinches and kitschy T-shirts (obviously). Whether you got your drunken rowdiness out at the 42nd Annual Dallas Mavericks St. Patrick’s Parade last Saturday and are looking for a new way to celebrate, or your mischief has yet to begin, we found the best North Texas events to celebrate the green holiday with live music, dancing and more.


Pre St. Patty’s Karaoke Party at The Maverick

Tuesday, March 14, 616 W. Hebron Parkway, No. 108, Carrollton
Let loose and let Irish luck inspire you to belt your heart out at St. Patty’s Karaoke Party at The Maverick sports bar. If not Irish luck, then maybe The Maverick’s leprechaun shot, pot of gold shot or a Guinness will get that mic in your hand.


Double your Luck at Toyota Music Factory

6 p.m. – midnight, Friday, March 17, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving,
The Toyota Music Factory is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with entertainment. “Pride in the Name of U2” celebrates St. Paddy’s Day on stage from 6 to 9 p.m., then DJ Leo J takes over until midnight. The event boasts all of your St. Paddy’s Day favorites, such as green beer, along with new twists, like a costume contest for a chance to win a stay at the Omni Las Colinas. Admission to this event is free.


St Patrick’s Day at event1013

5–8 p.m. Friday, March 17, 1013 E. 15th St., Plano
Head to the Historic Downtown Plano Arts District, where you can celebrate St. Paddy’s day with a live DJ plus free wine and beer for those 21+ at a green-clad at event1013. And, if you're still looking for your pot of gold, maybe you'll find it in one of the venue's green giveaways.


Live Music at Six Springs Tavern

7 p.m. Friday, March 17, 147 N. Plano Road, Richardson
Support your local rock bands this St. Patrick’s Day. DFW’s Dirty Reeds return to Six Springs Tavern with their straightforward rock sound, playing with indie rock band MKN Coffee and rock band Fuzz King Radio. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m; tickets are $8.50.


Live at the Links

6–9 p.m. Friday, March 17, 1851 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth
If you’re looking for more than green beer and drunken mania, try Rockwood Park Golf Course’s Live at the Links series. Enjoy this new (and free!) programming with live music by country rock artist Justin Tipton and a drink and bites menu.


St. Paddy’s Day Celebration Lost Oak Winery

6–9 p.m. Friday, March 17, 8101 County Road 802, Burleson
Tread a bit off the beaten path and toast St. Patrick with green sangria on the Lost Oak Lawn. This local winery will be providing all the St. Paddy’s Day ambiance you could want with the Celtic rock band Rathmore and its bagpipes, electric guitar, rhythm section and vocalists. The concert and celebration are free. Find more information on Lost Oak's website.


The Fillmore Pub’s 16th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party

11 a.m., Friday, March 17, 1004 E. 15th St., Plano
With live music from artists such as Suzy & Woodrow, Irish Dancers and bagpipers, you can get everything you need to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Fillmore Pub. There's even a Madonna tribute band at 3:30 p.m. What better way to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day than listening to all of your favorite Madonna hits in a sea of green? Doors open at 11 a.m., and there's no cover.


St. Paddy’s Texas Style 2023

11 a.m., Friday, March 17, 150 W. Church St., Lewisville
Go big or go home. Come to Lewisville and celebrate St. Paddy’s Day Texas-style. With live Irish folk, Celtic rock, and Texas country musical entertainment, inflatables, face painting, and, of course, beer, this event is a sure way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the whole family. Admission is free. 
