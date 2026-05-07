Jambaloo Announces Top 3 Finalists for $20K Music Prize

The week of the Jambaloo Music Festival may be the best seven days in Dallas music all year. The free music festival, which aims to bring revenue to local artists and, especially, independent venues during the concert off-season, wrapped up its second year in February. This year, to up the ante, the festival announced a $20,000 cash prize for the best full-length album released by a local artist in the previous calendar year. The organization collected submissions, and after hours of diligent listening, we know the three finalists.

Still up for the cash prize are indie rising star aaron’s book club for “Doggies,” indie-country artist Matthew McNeal for “High Lonesome” and folk singer Paul Schalda for “Lately.” The winner will be announced (and presented with a fat check) at a ticketed concert at the Longhorn Ballroom in June. All three artists will play as openers for viral Dallas musician Marc Rebillet, with the winner announced right before Rebillet takes the stage.

“Being able to make music, travel the country, and be a part of the north TX music community has been one of the greatest joys of my life since I was a teenager, so being nominated for something like this feels really special,” McNeal wrote on Instagram while still a semi-finalist. “It’s not about the accolades, it’s about the opportunities that something like this gives to an artist – I want [to] keep knocking down the walls and opening doors for both myself and the community I represent.”

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Jambaloo and its music prize are made possible through Mullen & Mullen Music Project, an arts initiative founded by an injury law firm, dedicated to maintaining a prosperous local music scene.

“This award is about recognizing full-length work,” said Joe Morrison, Attorney at Mullen & Mullen Injury Law and JAMBALOO Co-Founder. “These albums reflect different sounds, different paths, and different audiences, but all three represent the level of artistry coming out of Dallas-Fort Worth right now.”

In addition to the cash prize, winners will receive a recording session with four-time Grammy-winning producer Tre Nagella, playtime on KXT and album placements in Josey Records shops.

Paul Schalda, Matthew McNeal, aaron’s book club and Marc Rebillet will play at the Longhorn Ballroom on June 6. The winner of the $20,000 cash prize will be announced on stage. Tickets are $35. All proceeds will go to Amplified Minds and the Advisory Board for Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.