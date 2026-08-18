Just announced: The Jonas Brothers are burning up Dallas all over again in November

The Jonas Brothers are coming home once again this November.

The Jonas Brothers are heading back to Texas.

The band just announced “The Burning Up Tour All Over Again,” a North American run that lands at Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Tuesday, Nov. 10. From there, the trio keeps the fire moving south, hitting Austin and San Antonio in the days that follow, making this one of the most complete Jonas family lineups fans have ever seen assembled on a single stage.

They’re bringing the whole family, too. Kevin, Joe and Nick will be joined by younger brother Franklin, who actually calls North Texas home. Also on the lineup is Deleasa, the solo project of Mikey Deleasa, Danielle Jonas’ brother, the band’s longtime touring DJ, and, yes, Kevin’s actual brother-in-law. It doesn’t get more family affair than that.

Of course, Dallas isn’t just another dot on the map. Nick was born here, and when we caught up with him on the red carpet at SXSW in March — where he was promoting his film “Power Ballad” — he talked about this city like a man who never really left it behind. He spoke of the “big open skies” that stretch wide over North Texas. And he wasn’t shy about the band’s deep, unwavering devotion to Babe’s Chicken in Roanoke, which, for the record, may be the most relatable thing a pop star has ever admitted.

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If you’ve followed the brothers’ recent run, you already know they treat their Texas stops like family reunions — complete with the kind of guests nobody sees coming.

Last summer, their “JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown” show at Dos Equis Pavilion became instant internet legend when Fifth Harmony reunited on that stage after seven years apart. No warning. No speech. Just “Work from Home” and “Worth It” ringing out into the humid Dallas night while the crowd lost its collective mind.

Then, in December, the brothers took “hometown” literally at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena, pulling out DFW native Ashlee Simpson for a spine-tingling run through “Pieces of Me.” The internet melted. Childhood hearts, as one fan put it, healed on the spot.

So, when the Jonas Brothers roll into North Texas, surprises come standard. Consider it part of the ticket price.

Some presales are already underway, with additional presales rolling out in the days ahead. General tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.