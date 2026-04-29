Kacey Musgraves Announces North Texas Date for Her Middle of Nowhere Tour

Dallas is the middle of nowhere, according to Kacey Musgraves, who is bringing her Middle of Nowhere Tour to the American Airlines Center on Oct. 10.

The Grammy-winning artist announced the tour this morning as a companion to her upcoming album of the same name, dropping this Friday. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will begin May 6, and the remainder will be released May 8.

Earlier this week, the born-and-raised Texan announced a three-night run at the historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels from May 3-6, which seemed to confirm that a full tour announcement was imminent. The Gruene Hall shows sold out immediately, so take that as a sign to go ahead and register for the tour’s early-access updates. The tour has a large roster of openers, but for the Dallas date, she’ll be joined by William Beckmann.

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But Musgraves has caught more attention for the supporting acts on the bill for her Gruene Hall shows. The Gámez-Cuéllar brothers, a teenage trio of mariachi musicians between the ages of 12 and 18, were previously detained by ICE during a scheduled court check-in in February. The brothers, who were arrested with their parents, entered the country in 2023 through an asylum claim, fleeing the Mexican cartel. The boys were released in March and returned to their home in McAllen.

“In this modern time that we’re in, I really want to go an extra mile to really show the Mexican culture that I really deeply appreciate it, that I see it, and that it matters,” Musgraves said in March. “Ultimately, in ways that I wasn’t even aware of, [has] influenced me as a person, who I am and the music that I make today.”

Though she grew up in East Texas, Musgraves is an honorary North Texan, as her family is often in the crowd for “hometown shows” here in Dallas. In 2024, she played two shows in Dallas on the Deeper Well World Tour, bringing out Fort Worth’s Leon Bridges for a performance of their “Superbloom” collab from her Deeper Well deluxe album, as well as the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as her surprise backup dancers for “High Horse.” In 2025, the singer was a member of the selection committee for the upcoming football season’s cheerleading squad. We’re eagerly waiting for her to get her white boots and vest and make her debut on the field.

Until then, we’ll set our alarms for the ticket drop. Worst-case scenario, we’ll wait around the Round Up Saloon waiting for “Bianca Valentine,” her fake karaoke name, to make an encore performance. Middle of Nowhere is out on Friday, May 1.