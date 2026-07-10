Major Lazer’s free show at Fan Fest was an international celebration of culture

If there’s one thing the World Cup has brought to Dallas beyond the matches themselves, it’s a steady stream of memorable events that have transformed the city into a celebration of global culture. Few examples have captured that energy better than the FIFA Fan Festival concerts at Dos Equis Pavilion in Fair Park.

On Thursday night, Diplo-headed dance music group Major Lazer took their turntables to Texas.

For millennials who grew up during the EDM boom of the early 2010s, or anyone who appreciates electronic music with global influences, the group’s stop in Dallas felt like a victory lap. Performing as part of the World Cup festivities, Major Lazer returned with Diplo, Walshy Fire, Ape Drums and vocalist America Foster, marking the group’s first Dallas appearance with Foster in the lineup.

The result was 90 minutes of organized chaos.

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The production was unmistakably Major Lazer. Their satellite-dish-inspired stage design, vibrant visuals and recurring appearances by the animated Major Lazer character set the tone before the music even began. From there, the group delivered the genre-hopping sound that has defined them for more than a decade, blending festival-sized EDM drops, dancehall rhythms, Caribbean influences, hip-hop and pop into one nonstop party.

Fire spent much of the night commanding the crowd as the show’s charismatic emcee, while Foster stepped forward to handle live vocals on several tracks. Diplo and Drums kept the momentum rolling behind the decks, rarely allowing the energy to dip for even a moment.

While Diplo remains the most recognizable face of Major Lazer, the project has always thrived because of the personalities surrounding him. Fire’s relentless charisma kept the audience engaged between songs, Drums provided the rhythmic backbone that gave the set its Caribbean pulse, and Foster brought an added live dimension that helped separate the performance from a traditional DJ set. Rather than feeling like a collection of individual performers, the four operated as a cohesive unit, feeding off each other’s energy from start to finish.

In many ways, Major Lazer was the perfect act for the World Cup Fan Festival, as the group’s music reflects the same global spirit that defines the tournament. The crowd, made up of fans wearing national team jerseys and waving flags from around the world, turned the concert into something bigger than a live show. It felt like an international block party, where music and soccer united people from different backgrounds in a way that only the World Cup can.

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The set balanced fan favorites with newer material. Classics like “Cold Water” and the era-defining hit “Lean On” drew some of the night’s biggest reactions, while newer songs from the “Gyalgebra” EP gave longtime fans a glimpse of where the collective is headed. The visual presentation remained just as important as the music. Dancers occupied the stage throughout the performance, matching the DJs’ restless energy with equally athletic choreography.

The night closed on a fitting note. As the group performed their World Cup anthem, “No Place Like Home,” Fire and Diplo emerged carrying Texas flags, thanking Dallas for the warm reception and bringing the evening’s celebration full circle.

But for Major Lazer, the party wasn’t over.

The celebration continued downtown at Shyboy, where Fire took over the decks for a late-night DJ set. The energy escalated when the rest of the Major Lazer crew, minus Diplo, arrived, joining the crowd to dance, celebrate and take shots alongside fans. It was a refreshing departure from Shyboy’s usual programming, as rather than a carefully curated listening experience, the venue became an uninhibited celebration.

If the World Cup has succeeded at anything beyond soccer, it’s creating moments where people from different backgrounds can gather around music, culture and celebration. Major Lazer epitomized that, first on one of Dallas’ biggest stages, then in one of its most intimate spaces.