MAMAMOO can’t wait to get back to the ‘movie set’ that is North Texas

MAMAMOO is coming back to North Texas for the first time in three years.

Since making their debut in 2014, MAMAMOO — made up of members Solar, Whee In, Moon Byul and Hwa Sa — have redefined what it means to be a K-pop group as they unashamedly let their authentic personalities and creativity shine.

As the group has evolved, fans gravitated toward the Korean girl group, which quickly became one of the most successful acts of their generation, building a global fanbase, headlining arenas around the world and accumulating more than 1.7 billion total streams.

Now, after almost four years of exploring their respective solo careers, the group has reunited for a hotly anticipated comeback as they usher in a bold new era of their music. The reunion also includes a world tour, which stops at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Aug. 18.

Having toured around the world for almost a decade, MAMAMOO has come to hold special sentiments for Texas, as they have developed a deep fondness for Western culture while exploring North Texas during their last headlining show at Dickies Arena in 2023.

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Ahead of this month’s show, we spoke with the group to catch up on everything they’ve been up to since we saw them last.

Going West(ern)

“The scenery on the streets of Fort Worth really left a strong impression on me,” said Whee In. “Horses were just roaming around freely, so it felt like stepping onto a movie set. In Dallas, I remember going to a cozy cafe and pub with a great atmosphere. Just as hot as the weather was, the unique energy of both Fort Worth and Dallas is something that really stayed with me.”

Likewise, Solar found herself immersed in Texan culture, and quickly developed an obsession with Western wear as she explored local clothing stores during her visit.

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“The first thing that comes to mind [when thinking of Texas] is cowboy hats, whether it was because of the vibe at the time or the surroundings, I think I was completely obsessed with the cowboy style,” she said. “I bought three or four cowboy hats and even picked up a pair of boots. I ended up shopping way more than expected and had to buy another suitcase over there. That’s how serious I was about becoming a cowboy.”

Maybe we’re biased, but a cowboy hat would actually be a major serve if paired with these denim looks. Provided by RBW Inc.

A ten gallon hat isn’t exactly what you imagine a K-pop star to take the stage in, but Solar says she actually found good use out of it.

“Honestly, I had rarely worn cowboy hats before, so I didn’t know much about them, but once I tried one on, it was actually really practical,” she told us. “I even wore one on stage during our performances. Looking back, my mind was truly consumed by everything cowboy.”

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Moving 4Ward Together

The ongoing world tour is in support of MAMAMOO’s comeback and newly released EP, “4WARD.”

“This album marks the beginning of a brand-new journey,” said Solar. “It’s a project that truly highlights our newfound maturity and the individual musical growth each of us has achieved.”

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Hwa Sa added: “Even though we gathered after a long period of focusing on our solo activities, I wanted to prove that we are still deeply connected as one. Rather than trying to show a completely unfamiliar side of ourselves, you’ll be able to witness a much tighter, more solid teamplay, fortified by the individual growth and experiences we’ve built along the way.”

The new EP features the lead single, “4 Flowers,” which showcases the group’s evolved vocal performances boosted by catchy hook, as expected. But it’s also reflection of their maturation as artists, both together and individually. And yet, it still evokes something nostalgic and unmistakably MAMAMOO at the same time.

“The track’s overall vibe and lyrics aligned perfectly with what we wanted to express,” said Moon Byul. “Rather than simply chasing fleeting trends, I genuinely believed it was a song we could redefine entirely through [our] own unique color.”

Taking inspiration from the themes and concept of ‘4WARD’, the upcoming show in Fort Worth seeks to celebrate the legacy of the four-member group while creating a forward-thinking and modern sound.

Finding the balance between nostalgia and innovation was a difficult process as Moon Byul remarked that, to showcase the version of themselves that felt most distinctively MAMAMOO, they had to “share countless deep conversations and communicated constantly to prepare this diligently.”

They also built the show with fans in mind, performing hits such as ‘HIP’, ‘Starry Night’ and ‘Egotistic’.

“On stage, my ultimate goal is to create moments where the distance between us and our fans completely disappears. Since they are investing their precious time and hard-earned money from afar just to see us, I want to gift them a journey where they can leave all their worries behind and return home filled with pure, unadulterated happiness,” said Hwa Sa.