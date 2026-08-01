The 14 best hip-hop and R&B concerts coming to North Texas in August

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The summer tour season is known for bringing some of the year’s best shows to town. And yes, that still includes during the throes of unforgiving Texas heat. Fortunately for us, though, the vast majority of the can’t-miss tours this month are coming through indoor venues with robust A/C.

From rap legends like Lil’ Wayne and Rick Ross, to next-generation stars like Bryson Tiller and Don Toliver, this month will keep your concert calendar fully booked. Don’t sleep on the many highly-anticipated shows still to come in 2026, though.

August 1: Don Trip at Trees

Don Trip and his crafty rap style come highly recommended by die-hard hip-hop fans. With support from opening act Tha Landlords, he comes to Deep Ellum this summer to celebrate his legacy. The concert also fuels interest in his collaboration with rapper Eddie Valero, titled “Armageddon.” Expect a full night of celebrating underground Southern Hip-Hop.

August 4: Masego at South Side Ballroom

Bringing his Fix Your Face Tour to the Cedars, the unique R&B singer will be showcasing his soulful evolution that fuels much of his latest album. His captivating live performances combine intimacy, impressive musicianship and genre-blending that have defined his artistry. After a soul-searching journey across the globe, Masego experimented with a new sound, and we’re excited to be officially introduced to this brand new side of him.

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August 5: Yeat at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Hip-hop’s next generation is dominated by this guy. His Love/Lyfe Tour will see his double album, “ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love),” come to life in Las Colinas. With surprise guests, extravagant stage sets and more, we’ve got high expectations for Yeat to deliver a blockbuster concert. It’s his most cinematic era thus far, after all.

August 8: Afroman at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Afroman’s cult-like following proves his longevity is cemented. In celebration of his new legal victory after police raided his home in 2022, the face of “cannabis rap” is coming to Dallas to celebrate his music’s enduring spirit with classics like “Because I got High.” So make sure to grab your 45s and zig-zags for a nostalgic evening of old-school hip-hop.

August 8: Ne-Yo & Akon at Dos Equis Pavilion

Ne-Yo, one of the greatest R&B songwriters of his generation, and Akon, the biggest international star of the early 2000s, will hit Fair Park this summer to celebrate their era-defining hits. The co-headliners will share the stage in a unique and dynamic back-and-forth set. Their head-to-head will feature a collection of iconic songs, sing-along anthems and club classics that span the gamut from Ne-Yo’s “Miss Independent” to Akon’s “Locked Up.”

August 10: NoName at House of Blues

NoName is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her breakthrough album, “Telefone.” Released in 2012, the debut project introduced NoName to what has since become a devoted fan base as she has grown into adulthood along with them. Featuring fan-favorites “Diddy Bop,” “Shadow Man” and “Yesterday,” the debut centers on Black pain, particularly Black womens’ journey through it. In a time where nostalgia concerts are in high-demand, and NoName fans patiently awaiting for new material, the show is likely to be an unforgettable one.

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August 11: BabyChiefDoIt at Puzzles

The Chicago rapper’s new album, “Rise Against My Broken Odds,” has made him one of the hottest new acts of 2026, thanks to the viral songs “Laugh Now, Cry Later” and “Ghetto Love Story.” Known for his Chicago drill sound, expect BabyChiefDolt to get rowdy for the RAMBO Tour stop in Deep Ellum. We’re bold enough to declare the pint-sized rap star as a leader of the next generation of Chicago hip-hop.

August 13: Nine Vicious at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Young Thug’s most promising protege is embarking on an international tour in support his “Emotions” album, and his recent shows seem to be scoring rave reviews. This one will likely see Vicious’ chaotic energy, distorted melodies and bass-heavy production that have propelled him from the underground. If you’re the type likes to rage, this might make your list of best shows of the year.

August 13: Don Toliver at American Airlines Center

Don Toliver is spinning the block as his Nitrous: New World Tour returns to Dallas. In support of his latest album, “Octane,” the return proves that this show is worth a second look, and you better not waste the opportunity. Last June, Toliver gave an audience at the same venue an experience that is still being talked about. With his own endless inferno of sorts, magnetic energy and surprises, his live performance serve as proof of why he is arguably the best artist in today’s hip-hop landscape.

August 15: Slayr at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Slayr was named one of this year’s coveted XXL Freshmen, a feat that delivers newfound hype and arrives just in time for the Philadelphia rapper’s Half-Blood Tour. On his first-ever headlining run, he performs a fan-curated setlist from his breakout mixtape and its deluxe edition, Bloodluxe. And, with sold-out shows in other major cities on the tour, you don’t want to wait around on getting tickets for this one.

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August 20: Jacquees & K Camp at South Side Ballroom

Jacquees and K Camp’s signature renditions of Atlanta R&B have established undeniable influence in the genre. At South Side Ballroom, the duo will co-headline the Us Over Dem Tour, blending Jacquees’ powerful vocals with remixed love songs and K Camp’s raunchy, sex-playlist cuts. If you were lucky enough to catch BigXthaPlug’s hometown birthday bash in May at Dos Equis Pavilion, you already know K Camp will turn the party.

August 22: Rick Ross at Winspear Opera House

Rick Ross is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Port of Miami at possibly the most unexpected venue in the city, and with an orchestra. His 2006 debut record trials the rise of the Miami rap star through thrilling, street-influenced storytelling. We’re particularly excited to hear orchestral re-workings of Rozay hits like “Hustlin’,” “Push It” and “I’m Bad.” The event suggests tuxedos and gowns — he is “The Bawse,” after all.

August 27: Lil’ Wayne at Dickies Arena

Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter” album trilogy transformed him into widely being considered the best rapper alive. So, as he celebrates 20 years of greatness, we expect Weezy F. Baby will roll into Fort Worth to show us exactly why he holds that legacy. “Tha Carter” album introduced the fireman, “Tha Carter 2” was his best work ever, and “Tha Carter 3” made him legendary. In Fort Worth, generations of Wayne fans will be jumping so hard to cuts like “A Milli,” “Go DJ,” “Lollipop,” “6-Foot-7-Foot” and “Got Money” that we’ll probably feel it from here in Dallas.

August 31: Bryson Tiller at Dos Equis Pavilion

Bryson Tiller’s debut album, 2015’s “Trapsoul,” is one of the best R&B albums of its generation. Now, as the NEO Trapsoul Tour heads to South Dallas, we’re not ashamed to admit we’re hyped for the nostalgia that comes with celebrating an album that changed R&B music forever. You can expect some big surprises from the Kentucky native as he performs mega hits from the era, such as “Don’t,” “Exchange” and “Rambo.”