Every show coming to the Bomb Factory this fall

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bomb Factory is one of the most storied live music venues in Dallas. Originating as a Ford plant in the early 20th century, the factory was converted to a munitions plant during World War II, hence the name. By the ’90s, the Bomb Factory reimagined itself again, becoming the host for some of the biggest rock bands in the country, like Black Sabbath, the Ramones and Radiohead. Since then, the Bomb Factory has been renovated, renamed, renamed again and rocked.
The Bomb Factory remains an irreplaceable piece of Dallas culture, and the birthplace of countless memorable nights. Seriously, every inch of the walls backstage is plastered with the posters of visiting artists, from A$AP Rocky to Fontaines DC to LCD Soundsystem. Plus, it stands as one of Erykah Badu’s favorite venues, and the site of her annual birthday bash.
It isn’t rare to find a line stretched around a few blocks waiting for the doors to open for one of the unbelievable acts the Bomb Factory has booked. In fact, last week, BigXThaPlug had North Texans lining up 12 hours before his set on the historic stage. The good spirit continues this fall as music brings together fans of many genres. Jay Park will hold it down for the K-Pop fans this coming September, and MUNA will offer a collective therapy session as they deliver queer bops. Female rockers Mannequin Pussy and Wednesday will close out November with their big “Bitch Cabal.” And that’s just the beginning.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of the shows coming to The Bomb Factory this fall. So grab your tickets and your besties, and enjoy the music.
The Bomb Factory Fall 2026 Schedule
Svdden Death
Friday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m.
With Getter, Hamro, Execution, Rane and Maia
Black Label Society
Saturday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m.
With Zakk Sabbath and Dark Chapel
Citizen
Thursday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m.
With Hotline TNT, Anxious and Rocket
Slaughter to Prevail
Friday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.
With DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia and Rev3rent
The Midnight
Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.
Jay Park
Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.
With Lngshot, Serenades and Body Rolls
Julia Wolf
Friday, September 18, 8 p.m.
With Bee Blackwell
MUNA
Sunday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.
With Hemlocke Springs
Artemas
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m
With Henry Morris
Starbomb
Thursday, Sept. 24
With Epic Rap Battles of History
Jack White
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m.
Dylan Scott
Thursday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m.
Whethan
Friday, Oct. 16, 9 p.m.
Taste of Chaos
Saturday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.
With Hollywood Undead, In This Moment, I See Stars, Vana and Melrose Avenue
Dying Fetus & Sanguisugabogg
Sunday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.
With Crowbar, Left to Suffer and Deterioration
Boynextdoor
Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Dexter and the Moonrocks
Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
Turnover
Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.
With Nothing and Trauma Ray
Thundercat
Sunday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m.
With 54 Ultra
Movements
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m
With Balance and Composure, Midriff and NIIS
Mannequin Pussy and Wednesday
Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.
With Snooper
Paul Cauthen
Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.