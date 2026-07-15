Every show coming to the Bomb Factory this fall

Thundercat will bring his groovy tunes to the Bomb Factory on Nov. 8.

The Bomb Factory is one of the most storied live music venues in Dallas. Originating as a Ford plant in the early 20th century, the factory was converted to a munitions plant during World War II, hence the name. By the ’90s, the Bomb Factory reimagined itself again, becoming the host for some of the biggest rock bands in the country, like Black Sabbath, the Ramones and Radiohead. Since then, the Bomb Factory has been renovated, renamed, renamed again and rocked.

The Bomb Factory remains an irreplaceable piece of Dallas culture, and the birthplace of countless memorable nights. Seriously, every inch of the walls backstage is plastered with the posters of visiting artists, from A$AP Rocky to Fontaines DC to LCD Soundsystem. Plus, it stands as one of Erykah Badu’s favorite venues, and the site of her annual birthday bash.

It isn’t rare to find a line stretched around a few blocks waiting for the doors to open for one of the unbelievable acts the Bomb Factory has booked. In fact, last week, BigXThaPlug had North Texans lining up 12 hours before his set on the historic stage. The good spirit continues this fall as music brings together fans of many genres. Jay Park will hold it down for the K-Pop fans this coming September, and MUNA will offer a collective therapy session as they deliver queer bops. Female rockers Mannequin Pussy and Wednesday will close out November with their big “Bitch Cabal.” And that’s just the beginning.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the shows coming to The Bomb Factory this fall. So grab your tickets and your besties, and enjoy the music.

The Bomb Factory Fall 2026 Schedule

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Svdden Death

Friday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m.

With Getter, Hamro, Execution, Rane and Maia

Black Label Society

Saturday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m.

With Zakk Sabbath and Dark Chapel

Citizen

Thursday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m.

With Hotline TNT, Anxious and Rocket

Slaughter to Prevail

Friday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m.

With DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia and Rev3rent

The Midnight

Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m.

Jay Park

Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.

With Lngshot, Serenades and Body Rolls

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Julia Wolf

Friday, September 18, 8 p.m.

With Bee Blackwell

MUNA

Sunday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

With Hemlocke Springs

Artemas

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m

With Henry Morris

Starbomb

Thursday, Sept. 24

With Epic Rap Battles of History

Related ENHYPEN will return to Dallas for two bloody good nights this weekend

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Jack White

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m.

Dylan Scott

Thursday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m.

Whethan

Friday, Oct. 16, 9 p.m.

Taste of Chaos

Saturday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.

With Hollywood Undead, In This Moment, I See Stars, Vana and Melrose Avenue

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Dying Fetus & Sanguisugabogg

Sunday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m.

With Crowbar, Left to Suffer and Deterioration

Boynextdoor

Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Dexter and the Moonrocks

Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.

Turnover

Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

With Nothing and Trauma Ray

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Thundercat

Sunday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m.

With 54 Ultra

Movements

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m

With Balance and Composure, Midriff and NIIS

Mannequin Pussy and Wednesday

Friday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.

With Snooper

Paul Cauthen

Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.