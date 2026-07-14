Rush powered through the final night of a four-show run at Dickies Arena

In his 2023 autobiography, “My Effin’ Life,” Rush lead singer and otherworldly bass player Geddy Lee wrote, “There has been an understandable expectation of me to carry on making music. … The thought of never stepping on stage again, well, seems incorrect.”

Four powerhouse shows at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth proved, man, was he ever right.

There was a time when Rush appeared to have nestled into retirement, the group’s last tour coming in 2015, when it celebrated its 40th anniversary as a band. And with the passing of legendary drummer Neil Peart in 2020 and guitarist Alex Lifeson battling his own medical issues, it seemed increasingly unlikely that Rush would hit the road again.

The Fifty Something Tour marks the band’s first outing on the road in more than a decade. Andrew Sherman for Dallas Observer

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However, it was the loss of another drummer, the Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins in March 2022, that ignited the spark for Lee and Lifeson. In September of that year, Rush held two benefit concerts (one in LA, the other at Wembley Stadium in London) for Hawkins, with drummers including Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Flash-forward, and here we are now with Rush wrapping up its final show in Fort Worth as part of the group’s Fifty-Something Tour.

“There have been rumors forever that they were going to go out again,” said Brad Oldham, who has seen Rush every time they’ve come to his town since the band’s 1978-79 Hemispheres tour, including attending three of the four shows this year in our neck of the woods. “It was a surprise. Obviously, a very pleasant one.”

Though all four concerts were officially sold out, rescheduling one of those to a Monday night didn’t make for a completely packed house. Regardless, that really had no effect on the energy of the band members or those who did make it out to see them. Lee and Lifeson undoubtedly still have their musical chops.

Related ENHYPEN will return to Dallas for two bloody good nights this weekend

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Joining the two founding members was Anika Nilles, who, needless to say, has had to fill some mighty big shoes on drums. But let’s get this straight, she ain’t no joke, as Nilles can work a kit with both force and care, giving new meaning to precision German engineering (she was born in Aschaffenburg). The veteran masterfully handled the drum duties of Peart and received a very warm reception from fans.

Anika Nilles did a stellar job behind the kit on Monday night, stepping in for Neil Peart, the band’s longtime drummer who died in 2020. Andrew Sherman for Dallas Observer

Peart was honored with a pair of video tributes during the show, but his presence was felt throughout. Several times, Lee mentioned him to the crowd, and as the band’s primary lyricist, each song was a reminder of Peart’s brilliance.

Of course, while drummers old and new found adoration, and touring keyboardist and backup singer Loren Gold was also integral to the performance, it was Lifeson and Lee who people came to see. And they did not disappoint.

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The first set featured a mix of hits like “Subdivisions” and “Freewill,” along with deeper cuts such as “Bravado” and “La Villa Strangiato.” Lee remarked after the final exclamation point on the latter, ending a barnburning instrumental, “It should be illegal to have that much fun.”

Guitarist Alex Lifeson plays a double-neck guitar on Monday night. Andrew Sherman for Dallas Observer

Oldham, who plays bass in the local cover band Rush More (a tall order if ever there was one), said they’re all virtuosos, adding, “Geddy plays a lot of notes, and he plays aggressively. … He’s been described by some people as like a lead guitarist playing bass.”

Rush then closed out the first hour-plus with “The Spirit of the Radio,” which proved the old adage true: Always leave them wanting more.

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Following a 30-minute break, the second set got underway with the band diving into perhaps the benchmark for prog-rock: side one of “2112.” Make no mistake, Rush fans love this album. The night’s biggest crowd participation came with the traditional raising of fists and collective shouts of “Hey!” during “The Temples of Syrinx.”

Geddy Lee is the band’s triple threat, leading vocals and playing keys and bass. Andrew Sherman for Dallas Observer

It should also be noted here that perhaps even more impressive than his bass playing was Lee’s distinctive voice. Despite his recent illness, Lee was indeed on point Monday night, still piercing high above the raging groove.

Far from done, he and his bandmates then slipped in “Time Stand Still” before following up with Rush’s most successful album, playing the entirety of “Moving Pictures.” The block kicked off with “YYZ,” one of the greatest rock instrumentals and bass features ever put on tape, with “Tom Sawyer” and Nilles’ explosive drum fills finishing the second set.

Though Lee and Lifeson admittedly seemed to tire as the concert went on (and why wouldn’t they, considering the remarkable effort given), the two certainly had enough left in the tank to knock out the encore. The bonus time featured the first song off their self-titled 1974 debut album, “Finding My Way,” as well as the last, as Lifeson topped off the night with another searing guitar solo on “Working Man.”

Overall, fans will tell you it was an unbelievable display of genuine, progressive rock music. Whether it was the first time for those youngsters mixed in the audience, or the 50th for the many diehards making yet another pilgrimage, seeing Rush perform was truly an experience, and one not soon forgotten.