Poor David’s Pub keeps the music playing as David’s daughter inherits the legacy venue

David Card opened his music venue, Poor David's, in 1977. Now his daughter Amelia Card is carrying on the legacy.

In a city that has watched beloved venues vanish, rebrand or get swallowed by development, Poor David’s Pub has endured. It’s one of Dallas’ longest surviving live music venues, and now, after nearly 50 years, it has entered a new chapter that feels both personal and historic.

David Card, the founder and longtime steward of the pub, has retired. On June 1, venue operations were officially passed down to his daughter, Amelia Card, a musician herself who understands the room not just as a family legacy but also from the artist’s side of the stage. Dallas does not have many institutions like this left, and even fewer that remain in the same family. But the handoff carries a more intimate weight, too. Poor David’s was never just a business. It was, and is, a room built on taste, trust and stubborn care. Its story has always had David’s fingerprint on it; the grace is that it also has Amelia’s.

Amelia and David Card play together at the 2023 Poor David’s Christmas party. Courtesy of Poor David’s

Poor David’s opened in 1977 and became a haven for songwriters and serious listeners, moving from McKinney Avenue to Lower Greenville and finally to its current home on Botham Jean Boulevard in the Cedars, where Guy Clark christened the room in 2004. Across those addresses, Card protected a simple but endangered concept: a venue where the show is the point. No gimmicks or distractions; just the performer, the audience and the agreement that music deserves full attention.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

That ethos helped shape careers. Poor David’s has hosted legends: Lyle Lovett, Nanci Griffith, Townes Van Zandt, The Chicks back when they were known as the Dixie Chicks. David remembers discovering Sara Hickman at an open mic in 1984. The room didn’t showcase artists after the world caught up to them. It recognized them early. There’s a reason musicians speak of the place with filial affection. Hickman herself has described David as a father figure. David says the mission was to give singers, songwriters and bands “the ability to grow through us.”

Of course, long stewardship comes with wear. David has said the grind of keeping Poor David’s afloat through the pandemic took much of the fire out of him, and that exhaustion helped make retirement feel like the correct next step. That reality gives this transition its emotional charge. David has owned the club for nearly 50 years, and all three of his children grew up while he ran it. For Amelia, the venue is not inherited in the abstract, bur rather stitched into memory.

“This is my home away from home,” she says.

This is not a coronation story, though, as Amelia does not sound entitled to the role. She sounds sobered by it.

advertisement advertisement

“I hope I can fill David’s shoes,” she says, calling the pub “truly an honor” and joking that she sees it as “the best form of nepotism.”

What she inherits is not just a venue but a standard — a room that means something to Dallas, and its meaning that has to be renewed and reinvented. Her challenge, as she sees it, is reaching “a younger and larger market.” She and the team call the upcoming updates a “facelift,” not an overhaul: a way to carry the pub’s values forward without letting them go stale.

“Bringing music to the masses is a form of social work,” she says.

Related Dallas Guitarist Justin Lyons knows that home is where the heat is turned up

advertisement

A problem worth solving

Now that Amelia has spent her first full month with the keys, the picture has sharpened. The reality of running a live music venue, she says, has been “a blessing and a curse.” The programming and care have been excellent, but getting people through the door has proven harder than she anticipated, and she’s quick to note that isn’t just a Poor David’s problem. It’s a national one.

“It’s very challenging,” she says. “But what’s made it worth it is that the shows have been so good. The musicians are so good. The audiences that come are still telling me this place is really special.”

New faces who’d never set foot in the room before her June programming kept saying the same thing: “We love this place, and we want to come back.” In response, Amelia is experimenting with prices so that more people can experience a great show without hesitation — a small shift with a clear goal: keep the room full, keep the bar busy and keep the music sustainable.

advertisement advertisement

“I feel hopeful,” she says. “It felt exciting, like a problem to solve.”

A summer refresh, powered by community

Part of moving forward means stepping back, but only temporarily. Beginning the week after July 4, Poor David’s will close for most of July to give the room a focused refresh. Plans include stage upgrades, modernized lighting and sound, green room improvements, an expanded bar menu, fresh paint and a careful effort to take down, rearrange and archive the historic photos that give the room its weight. The goal is to honor five decades of history while helping first-time visitors feel it the moment they walk in.

None of it would be possible without the community. Poor David’s is leaning on volunteers to bring the refresh to life, and there’s still room for more hands. Want to help write the next chapter of a Dallas institution? Sign up to volunteer through the Poor David’s Pub website or reach out via the venue’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Whether you can paint, organize, archive or simply show up, this is your chance to leave a mark on a room that has meant so much to so many.

David built the room through instinct, grit and respect for artists. Amelia comes to it with reverence and her own language for what it can be. It’s a place, she says, that “almost feels bigger than David and me.”

Poor David’s has outlasted scenes, trends and whole corridors of Dallas nightlife because it never tried to be everything. It only tried to be itself. The next chapter is about to begin, and you’ll want a seat in the room when it does.

Poor David’s Pub (1313 Botham Jean Blvd.) will reopen August 7 with performances from Jack Henry and Katherine Paterson.