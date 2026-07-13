ENHYPEN will return to Dallas for two bloody good nights this weekend

This is the band's first tour with only six performers.

With more than 22 million albums sold worldwide, sold-out arena tours across the globe and a memorable performance at Coachella, ENHYPEN have established themselves as one of K-pop’s biggest acts in recent years, and now, they’re headed to North Texas.

Since debuting in 2020, the six-member lineup, made up of Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Ni-Ki, Sunghoon and Sunoo, has earned a reputation for dynamic performances and immersive storytelling on hit songs such as “Bite Me” and “FEVER.” The new tour will showcase the unique world they’ve built as they bring their “BLOOD SAGA World Tour” — themed by the group’s ongoing vampire-inspired storyline — to Dallas for two concerts on July 17-18 at the American Airlines Center.

“Through ‘BLOOD SAGA,’ I want to clearly show ENHYPEN’s identity as artists while presenting a stage that feels like one continuous story, flowing seamlessly from start to finish,” says Sunghoon.

Jake reiterates the importance of the motif.

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“We tried to highlight our strengths and allow fans to fully immerse themselves in the music and performances,” says Jake. “We especially focused on bringing the story we’ve been building to life, while weaving our unique vibe into the show.”

ENHYPEN will bring their vampire world to the American Airlines Center next week. Provided by BELIFT LAB (HYBE)

The “BLOOD SAGA World Tour” marks a new era for ENHYPEN. It’s their first tour as a six-member group after former member Heeseung left to pursue a solo career.

To adjust to this new chapter in their careers, ENHYPEN felt it was important to spend more time together and further strengthen their bond.

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“While preparing for this tour, we’ve had a lot of honest conversations with each other and felt an even greater sense of responsibility for our own roles,” says Jungwon. “It also reminded us how meaningful it is to create something together as a team.”

ENHYPEN have performed in Texas several times over the years, including a 2023 Dallas headlining show.

“I’m a big fan of country and Western-style fashion, so I remember being really excited to see so many people in Texas wearing those styles in their everyday lives,” says Jay. “It was really inspiring for me from a fashion perspective.”

The upcoming world tour will support ENHYPEN’s seventh EP, “The Sin: Vanish,” which continues the group’s signature dark fantasy narrative. The project cemented the group’s reputation as unrivaled storytellers as they weave narrative lyrics into the story of star-crossed lovers, all while delving into vampire mythology.

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“[This] is an album that best captures ENHYPEN’s unique identity and color, an album that only we can pull off,” says Jay. “In a way, it’s like a concept car that offers a glimpse into an automaker’s future vision.”THE SIN: VANISH” gives a preview of where we want to go and the possibilities we want to explore as ENHYPEN in the future.”

ENHYPEN will immerse Dallas fans in their dark fantasy world with a new production look that showcases their growing maturity and evolution as performers.

”This gave the group a chance to let their storytelling and creativity shine through as they transform the American Airlines Center into a gothic dystopia with dark castles, bats, blood and a moody atmosphere,” says Ni-Ki.

Following this current run of shows, though, the group hopes to sink its fangs into other concepts.

“I’d love to keep expanding ENHYPEN’s story and explore new ways to bring it to life. We’re always experimenting with something new, so I hope we can continue showing more diverse sides of ourselves through different concepts and new creative areas,” says Sunoo.

ENHYPEN will play the American Airlines Center July 17-18. Tickets start at $82.