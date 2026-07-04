BigXthaPlug turned the heat all the way up for House of Flavor’s closing night

BigXthaPlug closed down the final night of Wingstop's House of Flavor World Cup pop-up at The Bomb Factory on Friday, July 3.

BigXthaPlug closed out Wingstop’s free 10-day FIFA World Cup party at The Bomb Factory on Friday night with an electrifying homecoming performance.

The pop-up event, which offered free wings, tattoos, haircuts and more, began on June 25, with opening-night headliner ASAP Ferg kicking off the event, and remained one of the city’s World Cup watch-party hubs every day after. On Friday night, though, lines of fans waited all the way to Malcolm X Boulevard to see Dallas’ biggest, largest breakout artist.

Friday’s event was merely the latest collaboration between BigX and the Dallas-based Wingstop, though. Wingstop supported the rapper’s promo campaign for I Hope You’re Happy – his debut country album – last August with events across Texas. His highly publicized “Home” music video, where he shut down the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, was also sponsored by Wingstop.

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As BigX’s DJ Bubba built anticipation for the rap star’s arrival, he kept the sounds going as Colombia defeated Ghana at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Earlier in the day, Egypt eliminated Australia right here at AT&T Stadium in North Texas, so the energy was palpable.

“We’re here to have a great time,” Bubba told the sold-out crowd. “We’re not messing up no shows because of ignorant people.”

Fans waited in line for hours to see the Dallas rap icon. Madison Truscan

Around 11 p.m., fans lit up The Bomb Factory with their cell phones as BigX walked out to his motivational introduction, wearing his diamond-encrusted smile and a 600 Ent. chain to match. Fittingly, he opened his set with “Back on My BS,” which just so happens to name-check Argentina team captain Lionel Messi.

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“I been kickin’ shit cool and got paper like Messi,” he rapped as the crowd sang along.

It wouldn’t be a proper BigX show without him hitting one of his signature moves. Madison Truscan

BigX then proceeded to hit his signature move, a swaying side-to-side dance, as he took it back to the beginning of his career, performing 2021’s “Big Stepper.”

Then Bubba and BigX turned up the heat.

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“Ay, BigX, since we back home in Dallas, and they having a good time and we’re having a good time. Can we bring some of 600 out,” the DJ said.

KaineMusic – known as the first lady of BigX’s 600 Ent. record label – glided onto the stage with her vibrant dance moves matched with slick-talking lyrics to perform her song “Do It.” Then, her 600 Ent. labelmate Ro$ama boasted over-the-top energy while performing “Ugh” and “CBFW.” Suffice to say, it was a heavy helping of North Texas’ best in rising hip-hop.

BigX puts the city on his back, and his neck, repping his 600 Ent. label. Madison Truscan

But anyone who has even half-kept up with BigX knows he has evolved from a local rap star to a chart-topping artist in multiple genres. He wasn’t going to let the night get by without dipping into his country cuts like “Hell At Night” and “All The Way.” He also took a moment to joke about his awe at the Black people in the room singing his country music.

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“It’s a room full of Black people, and y’all know this motherfuckin’ song? Play the goddamn song, let me see something,” BigX said. launched into “All The Way.” At one point, he told a woman in the front row asking for an autograph, “If you want to get that T-shirt and titty signed, you better know every word to this next song.”

An infant in the front row briefly stole the show, as BigX admitted it was the first time he’d ever seen an infant in the crowd at one of his concerts. At least the kid’s parents are establishing good taste young, we suppose!

“Dallas Muthafuckin’ Texas, I am BigX Tha Muthafuckin’ Plug. And I appreciate and love every single fucking one of y’all. Without y’all, I wouldn’t be shit,” he told the crowd on Friday night. Madison Truscan

Of course, his setlist eventually arrived at fan favorites like “Texas,” “Whip It” and “Mmmhmm,” and the crowd recited every word along with him. Outside The Bomb Factory, we noticed fans were still waiting in line in hopes of catching his performance, even after it was over.

BigX closed the show with “The Largest,” his biggest song to date, as he thanked Dallas and Wingstop for their unwavering support. He told the crowd while leaving the stage, “Dallas Muthafuckin’ Texas, I am BigX Tha Muthafuckin’ Plug. And I appreciate and love every single fucking one of y’all. Without y’all, I wouldn’t be shit. Wingstop, I appreciate and love y’all.”

And one last surprise came at the end of the night as DJ Bubba gave the crowd a sneak peek at BigX’s next song, an untitled collab with Florida rapper Loe Shimmy, as the duo left The Bomb Factory stage. Until next time, we’ll keep an ear out