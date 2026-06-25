House tour: We went to night 1 of Wingstop’s House of Flavor World Cup party

If the first night of Wingstop’s 10-day party at The Bomb Factory was any indication, soccer fans from all over the world are having the time of their lives in Dallas. In the weeks since the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off, spirits across North Texas have been high, and the city is thriving off the energy. Whether fans are attending games at Dallas Stadium or partying at several fan events and festivals in the surrounding cities, the joy in the air is palpable — and the party is still unfolding.

On Wednesday, June 24, Dallas-based Wingstop opened the doors to its House of Flavor pop-up in Deep Ellum, bringing sports, music and fashion under one roof. Many of us watch sports at the bar, a wing joint, the field and even at the barbershop. The House of Flavor managed to combine all these components flawlessly last night.

What’s on the menu Upon entry to the House of Flavor, fans enter a green dreamscape. Behind the first bar are barbershop seats, with barbers on duty ready to cut hair, line up fades and make trims as the matches play on nearby screens.

Elsewhere, fans can order traditional drinks, as well as Wingstop-themed cocktails. Among our favorites was the Lemon Pepper Fix, made with Ketel One Citroen vodka, orange liquor, lemon juice and Sprite. We also sipped on the sweeter Chamoy Ranch Water, which is a fruity combination of Milagro Blanco tequila, watermelon juice, lime juice and sparkling water, rimmed with chamoy and Tajin.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Need an edge up? In the mood for some wings? Want to see BigXThaPlug? You can somehow do all of those things at House of Flavor. Provided by Wingstop

On opening night, New York rapper Ferg — formerly known as A$AP Ferg —delivered an all-encompassing set of his biggest hits. We had the chance to speak with Ferg backstage in the green room shortly before he took the stage. And though he reps Harlem through and through, Ferg said Dallas fans always show him good ol’ Southern hospitality.

“I’ve been coming to Dallas for my entire career — the past 12 years in my life,” Ferg told us. “I’ve actually been at [The Bomb Factory] probably about three times or four times. It’s bringing back a lot of good memories.”

He said he was instantly excited to collaborate with Wingstop, as it has always been “embedded in our culture” and “made a very big stamp inside our community when it comes down to flavor.”

advertisement advertisement

Of course, we had to ask what his go-to order is, and we were surprised to learn he’s actually a vegetarian.

“The French fries and the corn — gotta have the corn,” he said.

Ferg says he decided to pivot to vegetarianism as his performances demanded greater agility from his body.

“I’m always like teetering back and forth, depending on how I’m feeling,” he says. “I’m always performing and using my body a lot. So I just listen to my body, and when my body tells me to lay off something, I just follow the voice.”

Related The 10 best World Cup songs of all time

advertisement

Harlem rapper Ferg opened the pop-up’s 10-night run to a very hyped crowd. Provided by Wingstop

Such efforts paid off as he delivered some of his biggest hits from over the past decade, including “Work,” “Shabba” and “New Level.” From what we could see, not a single person was seated during his set.

Over the past few years, Ferg has maintained a consistent output of music — his most recent album, “Darold,” dropped in 2024, and a mixtape, “Flip Phone Shorty,” was released last summer. He pretty much lives in the studio these days, and told us the next project will feature him exploring new sounds.

“I don’t know if I’m ready to spill the beans, but just know that it’s very different from everything else that I’ve done,” he said. “If you’re a Ferg fan, you know that I like to be on the cutting edge of the next thing. I’m always following my own instincts, so it’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna make you want to move, and it’s gonna be exciting.”

advertisement advertisement

What to expect While we may have to wait for new music from Ferg, wing aficionados won’t have to wait long to try new flavors. Throughout the night, we got to sample Wingstop’s new Sweet Heat Chamoy with Tajín varietal. The dry rub combines sweet and savory elements through tangy fruit notes and a blend of Latin spices and citrus heat.

Those visiting the House of Flavor also got a coupon for a free plate of wings and fries. Additionally, fans can get free tattoos from artists on site, face paint and other sorts of memorabilia.

Other notable appearances throughout the night included esteemed fashion designer Charles Smith II and DJ Cozy Campos, the latter of whom will be performing a set on July 1. Other DJs set to take the stage throughout House of Flavor’s lineup include DJ Aniya Henry, True Colors and Guwop. House of Flavor is open daily from 11 a.m. through late at night. Festivities will wrap on Thursday, July 3, with a performance by Dallas’ own BigXThaPlug.

If the opening night — which saw fans cheering on a 3-0 victory by Mexico against Czechia — set the tone for what’s to come, the House of Flavor is going to make for a festive fan destination through its July 3 run.