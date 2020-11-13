Music News: Mo3 Murdered, Maren Morris Wins Big at CMAs and Upcoming Live Music

Dallas rapper Melvin Noble (aka Mo3) was shot and killed Wednesday just before noon while traveling north on Interstate 35, near Clarendon Drive. Noble reportedly attempted to flee on foot as the gunman approached his vehicle. The gunman fired multiple rounds, striking Mo3 and a bystander sitting in his own vehicle. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital where Mo3 was pronounced dead. The bystander had no serious injuries. No arrests have yet been made. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case.

DJ Master Jeffrey began hosting a boozy networking event Successful Sundays from 3 to 9 p.m. each Sunday at Harlowe MXM in Deep Ellum. The DJ hopes the event will offer professionals of color a chance to make solid business contacts.

Chamber Trio HAVEN released album TWINGE, drawing inspiration from a collection of six stories from survivors of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. This is the third album from the trio, and it is available on all streaming platforms.

Former Blot Out singer Zach Abrego is back with a new EP The Great Cleansing, fronting new band Hard Detox. Blot Out fans will be pleased with the three hard-driving punk tracks filled with the same self-searching angst that made Blot Out a standout in the Dallas punk scene.

Arlington’s Maren Morris won big at the Country Music Awards, winning in the Single of the Year and Song of the Year awards for her song “The Bones.” Morris was also recognized as Female Vocalist of the Year. Miranda Lambert won Music Video of the Year for her song “Bluebird.” Dallas-resident and country music legend Charley Pride was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra announced this week that it will be teaming up with mobile venue The Concert Truck for pop-up shows around the city through mid-December. The 16-foot box truck is equipped with lights, sound system and piano. Concerts will be 45 minutes to an hour. You can follow the truck at mydso.com.

Want to snack healthy and support local music? Dallas industrial band ManifestiV has freeze-dried apples, or Dapples, for sale. Sold in threes, these bags of dried Granny Smith apples are brought to you in collaboration with Burning Hearth.

Dallas darkwave band SEVIT announced this week that it has signed with Peruvian label InClub Records. Their debut album On the Edge of a Darker Place (streaming now) will be available on vinyl and CD in the spring of 2021.

Fort Worth rapper Clay Perry released a trippy new music video for “Roll N’ Ride.” A soundtrack to play hooky to, “Roll N’ Ride” is a song without worry with a video that turns suburban sprawl into an electric dreamscape.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said this week that “We are staring down the barrel of the largest spike that we have seen to date in COVID cases,” and implored residents to “avoid crowds to the fullest extent possible and wear their mask whenever outside their home.” No word yet on whether we will see another round of closings.

This Friday the 13th will see the CD release show for electro-synth band Circle Burn’s new album Eigengrau. Their first show at Trees will be supported by ManifestiV, Rivethead and System 6.

Also on the 13th, Mavericks Bar and Grill in Arlington will host a metal line-up featuring Mile Zero, Dank, Waja and Lud.

On the 14th, Matthew & the Arrogant Sea and Megan Storie will play at Armadillo Aleworks in Denton as part of the Last Ditch Drive-In Concert Series.

Rock band Dead Vinyl will play Tulips in Fort Worth in support of their new Let Love Do/Something Sweet EP release Monday Nov. 16. The concert is part of Tulips’ Five & Dime Mondays free concert series.

Gas Monkey Bar & Grill will host a punk night with The Scandals Tx along with Mondos Bizarros (a Ramones tribute band) and Kriminal Pogo next Thursday, Nov. 19.