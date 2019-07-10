Jeff Goldblum Will Show You How Even More Awesome He Is With His Touring Jazz Show

Actor Jeff Goldblum is the beer of movie stars. There's nothing that either can't improve.

The star of Hollywood blockbusters and beloved classics like Jurassic Park, The Big Chill, The Grand Budapest Hotel and director David Cronenberg's remake of The Fly will perform with the jazz quintet The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Strauss Square in the Dallas Arts District.

The AT&T Performing Arts Center describes the show as a "jazz show-meets-musical hootenanny" with Goldblum on vocals and piano and a band he's been playing with since the 1990s. Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

If you're asking yourself why you should pay money to watch a celebrity's band project, hit yourself very hard in the face and tell yourself you'll never do it again.

Goldblum is much more than just a celebrity. He's a radiant light of pure, raw acting power and infectious happiness who brings sweetness and lightness to any place he appears, whether it's in a movie, on the stage of a swinging jazz club or shooting footage for a show at a gaming convention that you were at for hours but decided to leave right when he showed up because I couldn't eat at the convention center's concession stand and accidentally catch him, say, paying $12 for stadium nachos.

Goldblum was also a musician long before he became an actor and a movie star. According to a 2018 profile in Rolling Stone, he first learned how to play as a teenager in his hometown of Pittsburgh and tried booking gigs at cocktail lounges even if he was too young to legally be in those places.

Then Goldblum went on to become one of Hollywood's biggest film stars from the late '70s-early '80s to today, and he returned to his love of playing and performing jazz standards in the mid-'90s. He started The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, which first included other notable names like Woody Allen and actor Peter Weller at the Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles. Goldblum's group released two albums to wide acclaim and has performed songs on recordings and live on stage with singers such as American Idol favorite Haley Reinhart, Irish rocker Imelda May, comedian Sarah Silverman and musicians like trumpeter Till Bronner.