No Brainer: Cure For Paranoia Wins NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest

Earlier this year, we told you that Cure for Paranoia set the standard for Dallas music in 2026. As it turns out, they’re setting the standard for the entire nation.

On Tuesday, the group was announced as the winner of NPR’s 2026 Tiny Desk Contest, earning a forthcoming feature on the public radio station’s popular live performance YouTube series (which has hosted Taylor Swift, Usher and Dua Lipa, to name a few) and a companion tour across the country later this summer.

“Frontman Cameron McCloud is a next-level performer who writes the kind of songs that get stuck in your head and won’t let go. From the moment we hit ‘play’ on this year’s entry, they had us. A perfect mix of catharsis, humor, and humanity,” Tiny Desk producer Robin Hilton said in a press release Tuesday.

Cameron McCloud of Cure for Paranoia performing at Tulips in Fort Worth. Juan R. Govea

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In case you’ve been living under a rock far away from the Dallas music scene, the band has been a standout around here since forming more than a decade ago. The group is led by frontman Cameron McCloud, a preschool music teacher and content creator who has built a massive following with viral freestyle verses inspired by subjects like mental health, politics, grief and the generally insane state of the world.

The hip-hop collective, which also includes McCloud’s longtime collaborators Tomahawk Jonez and Jay Analog, has entered the Tiny Desk competition four years in a row, but it was this year’s submission featuring a performance of “No Brainer” in front of The Eyeball that landed them the top honor among the contest’s nearly 6,000 acts.

“Cure For Paranoia is destined to be a force in the music industry, and their entry, aptly titled ‘No Brainer,’ sealed the deal as winners of the contest. For four years, Cameron and the crew have wowed our judges with creativity and versatility and I can’t wait to see what they finally bring to the Tiny Desk,” said Tiny Desk host Bobby Carter in a press release.

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This year’s panel of judges consisted of Carter, Hilton, Tiny Desk alums Tierra Whack and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, and a handful of other NPR hosts and producers.

If you aren’t one of the lucky Dallasites who have caught a Cure For Paranoia show before, beyond their official Tiny Desk performance set for an unreleased date later this month, your opportunity to catch them live at a small, intimate show might pass soon. The Tiny Desk Contest On The Road Tour, which stretches from June 10 to July 11, will take the group from coast to coast. The tour’s only Texas date is slated for Austin on June 24, and it’s already sold out. The band does have a few upcoming scheduled performances here at home, though, including a free concert at the Nasher Sculpture Garden on June 19. They were also just announced as part of the lineup for this year’s Austin City Limits festival in October.

Cure for Paranoia was joined by four other contest finalists this year: Noa Bar of Los Angeles, Les Green and the Swayzees of Miami, The King Will Come of Salt Lake City and Lauren Friahuf of Denver. The contest also recognizes a separate “Fan Favorite” category based on social media votes, which was won by 75-year-old Venezuelan artist Yordano.

Previous Tiny Desk winners include three-time Grammy-winning artist Fantastic Negrito and Grammy-nominated, internationally touring artists Tank and the Bangas. So, suffice to say, the pipeline is real.

Oh, and for the record, never say we didn’t try to keep you up on anything — we named Cure for Paranoia the Best Alternative Rap act for our 2025 Best of Dallas awards, and we have the very specific claim to being the first news outlet to host McCloud behind an actual (not-so-tiny) desk.