No Sweat: Bruno Mars Effortlessly Electrifies a Sold-Out Globe Life Field

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The moment finally came, 22 minutes and six songs into Saturday night’s sold-out performance at Globe Life Field — Bruno Mars, grinning and clad in a sharp crimson suit, paused to mop the sweat from his head and neck with a dark towel. It was noteworthy only because up until that point, and indeed, for much of, if not all of Mars’ two-decade (and counting) career, the 40-year-old global superstar appeared to captivate the crowd with little evident exertion.

Bruno Mars makes entertaining the masses seem as easy as exhaling.

Saturday was the first of two nights the Hawaii-born Mars took over the Texas Rangers’ home in Arlington for the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and producer’s first appearance locally in nearly eight years. (He performed again at Globe Life Field on Sunday.)

Touring behind his fourth solo album (and third studio release in the last decade), The Romantic, Mars spent a little over two hours delivering the sort of jaw-slackening tour de force that reaffirms your faith in the spendy spectacle of A-list pop music.

Pulling from across his hit-strewn catalog, armed with his muscular, three-octave voice and backed by a dozen musicians spread across a stage that swallowed center field, Mars wasted little time while “celebrating love,” as he put it, diving into material from The Romantic.

Mars delivered a pop music masterclass on Saturday night. Daniel Ramos

Leading off with “Risk It All,” he pivoted into the electrifying “Cha Cha Cha” and swung into the percolating “On My Soul,” all while marshaling dazzling video displays, frequent bursts of pyro, the odd cherry-colored Cadillac and a dynamic lighting array which went so far as to incorporate the speaker towers scattered about the infield — the latter of which went some way toward cultivating a surprising sense of intimacy within the cavernous Globe Life Field and amplifying the evening’s innumerable charms.

Mars is arguably the savviest showman currently camped out on the pop charts, and it was on full display at Saturday’s show. His attention to detail was apparent all night long, from the crisply tailored musicians around him to the cringey but comical interplay between artist and audience (an “Angel Baby Cam” was employed during “God Was Showing Off” to genuinely hysterical effect) to the sustained blitz of confetti, lasers and fire which punctuated the closing run of songs.

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But nothing elevated the room quite like the mini Silk Sonic set, which served as one of the night’s many high points. Inviting opener Anderson.Paak (who proved entirely diverting during his 30-minute DJ Pee Wee set at the top of the evening) to return for a roughly half-hour interlude where Mars performed nearly all of the 2021 LP An Evening with Silk Sonic would have stood as the unimpeachable climax of any other artist’s set.

It speaks to the remarkable level of confidence Mars has in his abilities and solo material that the Silk Sonic portion of the evening was merely a highlight, not the highlight.

As it was, Mars and Paak, exuding a musical chemistry so palpable you could feel it from Kansas, simply held a capacity crowd in the palms of their hands as they doled out one exquisite funk-soul confection after another — “777,” “Smokin Out the Window,” “Leave the Door Open” — the musicians behind them moving in lockstep. The year is still young, but there will be little else passing through North Texas in the coming months that will top those moments.

Saturday marked the 16-time Grammy winner’s first return to DFW in nearly eight years. Daniel Ramos

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The canny, multi-genre synthesis on display during the Silk Sonic portion of Mars’ showcase was evident elsewhere. The singer-songwriter has long shown a knack for flavoring his work with the essence of his forebears, whether it’s a dash of Santana-level electric guitar (“Something Serious”) or a pinch of Ray Barretto’s relentless Latin flair (“Cha Cha Cha”) or genuflecting to the King of Pop, as he did Saturday, briefly interpolating a bit of Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time” into the outro of “Smokin Out the Window.”

By smoothly integrating these disparate influences into his high-gloss, high-impact pop songs, Mars, who alternated between electric guitar, piano and congas, is subtly staking his claim on the pop music continuum, pushing things forward while acknowledging the past. (Though, to be sure, with 150 million albums sold, 16 Grammys and countless other accolades to his credit, Mars has more than secured his place in the pop music pantheon.)

All of which made Saturday feel like a wonderful paradox: Bruno Mars has absolutely nothing to prove to anyone and he certainly doesn’t need to deliver the kind of full-bore, expertly polished sensory overload which leaves you filing out of the stadium wanting for absolutely nothing.

Yet, he did just that — only occasionally breaking a sweat, sure — underlining his innate skill as a consummate performer, giving everyone all they craved and screamed and sang for, leaving each and every person inside Globe Life Field basking in a sustained, joyous delirium. In the end, Saturday’s showcase was as his brief, pre-show video foretold: A show the city would never forget.