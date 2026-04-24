North Texas-Based Gavin Copeland Signs Record Deal With Empire

Internet sensation Gavin Copeland is primed to be the next big voice out of Dallas.

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North Texas-based musician and viral TikToker Gavin Copeland has signed a recording deal with Empire Distribution, a record label based in San Francisco.

“It’s been a long stressful journey but a blessing at the same time all Glory to God I had many labels interested but when I met with [Empire I knew] I found a family and a new home to make history with,” Copeland wrote on Instagram.

The musician, known online as the “deepest voice in Texas,” told the Observer in March that mainstream success has always been his goal.

“I wanted to make it big,” he said. “That was always my dream, even since I was a kid, to be famous and to be somebody that mattered. But I feel like I had no idea how this was going to pan out. As soon as [the freestyle] went viral, people started reaching out to me. My life changed after that, and I didn’t even expect it.”

At the time of that interview, Copeland was shopping record labels, fielding offers from industry giants.

“It’s time to prove that I belong in this music shii and that I can be one of the best in the world I’m truly blessed and to all my fans thank yall for all the love and support more music on the way,” the singer wrote on social media.

It wasn’t just labels that were paying Copeland attention. He also captured the praises of local icon and recent Rolling Stone cover boy BigXThaPlug. Oh, not to mention more than half a million fans across TikTok and Instagram and 325,000 monthly Spotify listeners.

Copeland played his first headline show in Dallas at Club Dada on April 18. There aren’t any upcoming shows scheduled, but with new music on the way, we’re sure it won’t be too much longer.