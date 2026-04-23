The Best Hip-Hop and R&B Concerts Coming to North Texas This May

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It has been hard to be a Dallasite this April. With sporadic rain nearly every weekend and warm-ish weather, the entire month felt like we were battling Houston for the title of Worst Place on Earth. One of our few solaces has been live music, which began to pick up last month as the touring season resumed. There were good shows. Peso Pluma, one of the city’s favorite artists according to Spotify, sold out months before, and with good reason. Bruno Mars made his anticipated return to Dallas and had to add a second show date because tickets sold out so fast.

We’re grateful to be a top-slotted tour spot for our favorite artists. And we’re even more grateful to have gotten our tax returns in time to score a few last-minute tickets, because as nice as April was, May is even better. We may even be able to fully enjoy an outdoor concert without the fear of mosquitoes and frizzy hair. Here’s what we’re most looking forward to.

May 1: Lil Yacthy & Concrete Boys At The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

1323 N Stemmons Freeway

Lil Boat revamps his label and promotes the new album, It’s Us Vol. 2, with a tour to kick off the summer. At Echo, Lil Yachty will celebrate his chart-topping catalog and showcase his proteges’ next-generation styles. Tickets start at $28.

May 2: Kid Cudi At Dos Equis Pavilion

1818 1st Ave.

Mr. Rager brings the rage back to South Dallas with The Rebel Ragers Tour. Joined by Outkast’s Big Boi, M.I.A. and A-Trak, the tour celebrates Kid Cudi’s game-changing career. The setlist will be filled with a mixture of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits, like “Day ‘n’ Nite,” “Teleport To Me, Jamie” and “Memories.” In support of his 2025 album, Free, the tour will celebrate Cudi’s creative evolution. Lawn tickets start at $47.

May 8: BigXThaPlug At Dos Equis Pavilion

It’s BigXThaPlug’s birthday extravaganza featuring lots of special guests. North Texas is invited to Fair Park to celebrate BigXThaPlug turning 28 with performances of songs from his three albums and a compilation album from 600 Entertainment, 6WA, released March 20. From the local rap scene to the biggest names in country music, this birthday celebration promises to be one of the biggest moments ever in North Texas music. The lawn starts at $40.

May 10: Floetry At Texas Trust CU Theatre

1001 Texas Trust Way

Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie Stewart reunite in Grand Prairie after 10 years to embark on their first-ever nationwide tour. The tour highlights the enduring appeal of R&B music. The experience delivers a rare alignment of poetry, purpose and power. R&B legends Raheem DeVaughn (“Customer”) and Teedra Moses (“Be Your Girl”) will join Floetry on tour.

May 16: Tech N9ne & E-40 At The Bomb Factory

2713 Canton St.

Since the ’90s, Tech N9ne concerts have been known as legendary. In addition to E-40 taking the stage as co-headliner, the tongue-twisting indie GOAT’s mosh pits will meet the Bay Area Ambassador’s hyphy movement, creating an unforgettable experience. The Strange Wid’ It Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience. Tickets start at $64.

May 16: Juvenile At House of Blues

2200 N Lamar St.

The legendary New Orleans rap star’s legacy continues with The Boiling Point Tour. Juvie The Great brings fans back in time with The 400 Degreez Band to perform his most memorable songs. The tour is Juvie’s first solo run in decades. You can certainly expect to hear classics such as “Back That Azz Up.” Tickets start at $70.

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May 20: Elmiene At House of Blues

Elmiene visits Downtown Dallas this summer, and the Observer is offering free tickets. His fans know he commands the stage, accompanied only by piano, displaying the raw power of his voice. The international tour tells the emotional story of the singer’s latest album, Sounds for Someone. “Making this album was painful, I felt lonely sometimes, I felt loved sometimes,” said the singer in a press release. “I felt guilty sometimes, and I felt forgiven sometimes, but most of all it was an important duty to myself that I needed to fulfill.” Tickets are reselling at $120.

May 23: Pitbull At Dos Equis Pavilion

Mr. Worldwide returns with the I’m Back Tour. Pitbull has always been renowned as one of the greatest live performers in hip-hop history. The Cuban-American legend will perform original hits, chart-topping anthems and classics as he takes his fans on a journey through his career. Lil Jon brings his iconic crunk energy to complement Pit’s Miami bass. Lawn resale tickets are upwards of $140.

May 24: MGK & Wiz Khalifa At Dos Equis Pavilion

This summer, MGK’s Ragers and Wiz’s Taylor Gang will take the Lost Americana Tour to South Dallas and get wild. MGK will combine his blended pop style with Wiz Khalifa’s laid-back vibe. Lost Americana is MGK’s seventh album and accompanied by Khalifa’s latest, Khaotic. Tickets start at $45.

Honorable Mention – May 19: Post Malone & Jelly Roll At McLane Stadium in Waco

1001 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Waco

Posty is returning to North-ish Texas this summer with Grammy-winning artist Jelly Roll as part of the extended Big Ass Stadium Tour. Both superstars originated from Southern hip-hop before becoming the biggest names in country music. The extension is a second chance for locals to rock with Post Malone at home. Cheap tickets are $87.