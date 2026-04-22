All of The Ubbi Dubbi Set Times For This Weekend’s Rave

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Fans of EDM, house and bass music have a big weekend ahead as Ubbi Dubbi returns to Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth on April 24 and 25 for its seventh edition, once again transforming the riverfront venue into one of Texas’ signature spring electronic festivals. The festival runs across three stages: the main stage (Ubbi) for headlining acts, a side stage (Dubbi) for deeper dubstep acts and a smaller, indoor, club-style room (the Zoom Room).

This year’s theme, “Into the Abyss,” leans into a full underwater fantasy, with organizers promising immersive production across the grounds as the fest kicks off another packed season for dance music in Dallas-Fort Worth. Gates open at 3 p.m. on both days, and music runs until midnight each night.

What has helped Ubbi Dubbi stand out over the years is the way it balances scale with variety. The 2026 lineup spans house, bass, melodic EDM, techno, riddim and crossover sounds, making it the kind of festival where longtime ravers can chase heavyweight headliners while newer fans can still spend the day stumbling into acts they may not yet know. Along with the music, the festival is also bringing back added attractions and lifestyle elements, including a festival-wide treasure hunt, food vendors, retail activations and art installations that make the experience feel larger than just a sequence of DJ sets.

How to Ubbi

Night one will be led by Kx5, the collaborative project from electronic titans deadmau5 and Kaskade, who are slated to close Ubbi’s Stage from 10:45 p.m. to midnight on Friday. It is one of the weekend’s biggest draws on paper and should easily be one of its most emotional and explosive sets in practice, given the duo’s ability to blend progressive house euphoria with arena-sized spectacle. Fans can likely expect a mix of Kx5 material, such as “Escape,” while also hoping for solo staples from both artists that have soundtracked festival culture for years.

Before them, Alesso is set for a sunset slot from 7:40 – 8:40 p.m. on Friday, a prime time for one of the most nostalgia-inducing names on the lineup. With his catalog of festival anthems, his set has all the makings of one of the weekend’s most crowd-pleasing moments. Tape B follows later that night from 9:40 – 10:40 p.m., bringing a more bass-heavy flavor to the main stage and offering a harder jolt right before Kx5 takes over.

Saturday has a similarly stacked main stage arc, with Cloonee set for 9:40 – 10:40 p.m. before Zedd closes Ubbi’s Stage from 10:45 p.m. to midnight. Cloonee’s rise has made him one of the more in-demand names in tech house, and his slot feels tailor-made for a late-night crowd looking for groove instead of sentimentality. His recent momentum, paired with the crossover appeal of his Latin-leaning house selections, should make him one of the more talked-about non-headlining sets of the festival.

Then comes Saturday headliner Zedd, whose festival catalog remains among the strongest of crossover EDM stars. Between tracks like “Beautiful Now,” “The Middle,” “I Want You to Know,” and “Stay,” his closing set should tap directly into the kind of singalong nostalgia that still hits hard in a festival setting, especially for a crowd that grew up on peak 2010s dance pop.

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How to Dubbi

For bass fans, there is plenty to chase, too. The Dubbi Stage gives the weekend an entirely new identity, leaning further into heavier, more experimental sounds. On Friday, San Holo’s “Wholesome Riddim” set runs from 7:40 – 8:40 p.m., followed by Jade Cicada from 9:40 – 10:40 p.m. and Of The Trees closing from 10:45 p.m. to midnight. Saturday keeps that pressure on with LAYZ at 7:40 p.m., Space Laces at 8:40 p.m., Kai Wachi at 9:40 p.m. and Ganja White Night closing the stage at 10:45 p.m.

It gives bassheads a full route to follow each night, and it also shows how deliberate Ubbi Dubbi has become in serving different corners of dance music culture at once, rather than forcing everyone toward the same sound.

How to Zoom

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Ubbi Dubbi’s appeal, though, has never been limited to just its biggest names. On Friday, Omar+ is scheduled to play the Zoom Room from 7:30 – 9 p.m., giving house heads a strong reason to split away from the main-stage rush. The producer has been earning more attention thanks to releases like “Back It Up” with Josh Baker, and his placement in the intimate Zoom Room feels like the kind of slot that could turn into a core memory for anyone looking for a dirtier, clubbier change of pace.

Later that same night, Obskür will take over the room from 9 – 10:30 p.m., while Riordan closes it out until midnight, making that stage an especially strong destination for fans who want a more locked-in house and tech-house run.

How To Do Ot All

That range is a big reason why the festival continues to matter in Texas. Ubbi Dubbi has grown into more than just a stop on the calendar; it has become a marker for the start of the state’s spring festival season and a reflection of how broad the region’s dance audience has become. Here’s the entire festival set list:

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Friday, April 24

3 – 5 p.m.

Within the Void

3:00 – 4:00 p.m., Ubbi Stage

Deluluz

3:00 – 4:00 p.m., Dubbi Stage

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Bakkus

3:00 – 4:15 p.m., Zoom Room

RayRay

4:00 – 5:00 p.m., Ubbi Stage

DOT

4:00 – 4:50 p.m., Dubbi Stage

SLAMM

4:15 – 5:30 p.m., Zoom Room

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Gravagerz

4:50 – 5:40 p.m., Ubbi Stage

ONHELL

4:50 – 5:40 p.m., Dubbi Stage

Starjunk 95

5:40 – 6:40 p.m., Ubbi Stage

Capochino

5:40 – 6:40 p.m., Dubbi Stage

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HoneyLuv

5:45 – 7:00 p.m., Zoom Room

6 – 8 p.m.

Omnom

6:40 – 7:40 p.m., Ubbi Stage

Kaivon

6:40 – 7:40 p.m., Dubbi Stage

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Omar+

7:30 – 9:00 p.m., Zoom Room

Alesso

7:40 – 8:40 p.m., Ubbi Stage

San Holo

7:40 – 8:40 p.m., Dubbi Stage

TroyBoi

8:40 – 9:40 p.m., Ubbi Stage

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Whethan

8:40 – 9:40 p.m., Dubbi Stage

9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Obskür

9:00 – 10:30 p.m., Zoom Room

Tape B

9:40 – 10:40 p.m., Ubbi Stage

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Riordan

10:30 p.m. – 12 a.m., Zoom Room

Kx5 (Kaskade + Deadmau5)

10:45 p.m. – 12:00 a.m., Ubbi Stage

Saturday, April 25

3 – 5 p.m.

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Taylol

3:00 – 4:00 p.m., Ubbi Stage

Packet Loss

3:00 – 4:00 p.m., Dubbi Stage

HØLDËN

3:00 – 4:00 p.m., Zoom Room

Skilah

4:00 – 4:50 p.m., Ubbi Stage

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Funkbox

4:00 – 4:50 p.m., Dubbi Stage

Madison Palmer

4:00 – 4:45 p.m., Zoom Room

Alyssa Jolee

4:45 – 6:00 p.m., Zoom Room

Xandra

4:50 – 5:40 p.m., Ubbi Stage

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Tinykvt

4:50 – 5:40 p.m., Dubbi Stage

Twinsick

5:40 – 6:40 p.m., Ubbi Stage

Canvas

5:40 – 6:40 p.m., Dubbi Stage

6 – 8 p.m.

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Dødenver Westworld fesmina

6:00 – 7:15 p.m., Zoom Room

Wilkinson

6:40 – 7:40 p.m., Ubbi Stage

Blanke

6:40 – 7:40 p.m., Dubbi Stage

Marie Vaunt

7:00 – 8:15 p.m., Zoom Room

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Loud Luxury

7:40 – 8:40 p.m., Ubbi Stage

Layz

7:40 – 8:40 p.m., Dubbi Stage

Joyhauser

8:15 – 9:30 p.m., Zoom Room

BUNT.

8:40 – 9:40 p.m., Ubbi Stage

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Space Laces

8:40 – 9:40 p.m., Dubbi Stage

9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Cloonee

9:40 – 10:40 p.m., Ubbi Stage

Kai Wachi

9:40 – 10:40 p.m., Dubbi Stage

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Zedd

10:45 p.m. – 12:00 a.m., Ubbi Stage

Ganja White Night

10:45 p.m. – 12:00 a.m., Dubbi Stage

Mish

10:45 p.m. – 12:00 a.m., Zoom Room

Gates for Ubbi Dubbi open at 3 p.m. on April 24 and 25 at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St.) in downtown Fort Worth. The final set each night will end at midnight. Single-day tickets start at $110. Two-day general admission passes are available for $210, with a few VIP options remaining. Additional information is available on the festival’s official website.