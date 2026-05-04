Maren Morris Shares Sweet Dreamsicle Homecoming with Majestic Theatre Crowd

The Grammy winner played her first hometown show in nearly four years on Sunday night.

Maren Morris gazed out into the darkness of the room before her.

“When I moved to Nashville, 13 years ago, I stopped writing about myself, which is weird,” the Arlington native told the Majestic Theatre crowd Sunday evening. “I wrote this song when I was feeling very homesick for Texas. I wrote this song by myself at 3 a.m.”

She then began playing the plaintive, penetrating title track of her fourth major label album — 2025’s Dreamsicle — and gently reframed her rapid ascent of the last decade, as she moved from standing gigs in North Texas bars and clubs to headlining national tours.

Then, as now, she is possessed of the ability to distill the internal swirl of thoughts and feelings into sharp, poignant lyrics which catch on the heart and stick in the mind, singing “I overthink a moment right down to the minute/Will I ever enjoy anything while I’m standin’ in it?”

“I have loved this tour so much — I’ve felt the most like myself in years,” Morris told the crowd. Andrew Sherman

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For all the accolades, the glare of the spotlight and the opportunities flowing forth from a justly deserved career, Morris isn’t immune to dark nights of the soul.

Yet Sunday’s showcase leaned more toward the light than not. The concert, filmed by multiple cameras, was a homecoming for the 36-year-old Grammy winner, the final date of her roughly yearlong Dreamsicle tour. The Majestic Theatre appearance was also the first in her old stomping grounds in nearly four years, following an Oct. 2022 stop at Irving’s The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

The loose, celebratory and faintly exhausted feeling of Sunday’s 85-minute performance felt entirely fitting for a record Morris described as an endurance test: “This wasn’t an easy album to make … I never left the studio, maybe because I didn’t want to go home.”

But the hometown audience — frustratingly thin in spots, but more than making up for its size with the ferocity of its appreciation — proved only too happy to have the singer-songwriter back on familiar turf. Her mother, father and sister were among the shouting and singing along inside the Majestic.

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Backed by a tight quintet (guitarist Julie Melucci, keyboardist Jeff Lawson, keyboardist and guitarist Eric Montgomery, drummer Christian Paschall and bassist JR Collins) on a sparely dressed stage, Morris, her muscular contralto in fine form, performed the entirety of Dreamsicle, and wove in tracks from across her eclectic, genre-indifferent catalog.

The crisp bounce of “80s Mercedes” and “Rich” are intact a decade after their initial release, just as “The Middle” — a once-in-a-lifetime song which Morris will undoubtedly belt until the end of her performing days — and “The Bones,” the evening’s final number, retain the power to bring fans to their feet with phones outstretched.

The Dreamsicle Tour is in support of the eponymous fourth LP released by Morris last year. Andrew Sherman

Seeing so much of her art collapsed into a single performance that illustrated the distance between hopeful and hardened in the space of only a few songs drove home the understanding that Morris’ sharply observational lyrics and facility with melody have long been evident to anyone paying even cursory attention.

Those formidable skills honed and refined over time, she is now in a season of life where she’s contemplating knottier and more ambiguous elements of her existence, a challenge she’s only too glad to meet head-on.

Or, as Morris put it, with the final chords of her stirring break-out single “My Church” still lingering in the air: “I have loved this tour so much — I’ve felt the most like myself in years. This album and this tour did everything they needed to do. Thank you for allowing me to continue doing this job. I don’t take it for granted.”